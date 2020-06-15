All apartments in Eagle
Find more places like 1024 S Eagle Rock Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eagle, ID
/
1024 S Eagle Rock Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1024 S Eagle Rock Place

1024 South Eagle Rock Place · (208) 323-6744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Eagle
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1024 South Eagle Rock Place, Eagle, ID 83616

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1024 S Eagle Rock Place · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1612 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Immaculate and updated single level in Eagle! - Amazing home in the heart of Eagle. Immaculate and updated single level in private cul-de-sac. Beautiful finished hardwood floors, newer interior paint (doors and moldings too) and newer carpet make this home turn key. Light bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances w/new refrigerator. Large great room with gas fireplace with open shelving, vinyl flooring in bathrooms. Nice blinds on all windows. East face backyard with foothills view. Close to shopping and down town Eagle restaurants. Community Pool.

Management Pro, LLC.
www.managementpro.net

Please
NO SMOKING

$30.00 Application fee per person, 18 yrs and older.

(RLNE4919605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 S Eagle Rock Place have any available units?
1024 S Eagle Rock Place has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1024 S Eagle Rock Place have?
Some of 1024 S Eagle Rock Place's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 S Eagle Rock Place currently offering any rent specials?
1024 S Eagle Rock Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 S Eagle Rock Place pet-friendly?
No, 1024 S Eagle Rock Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagle.
Does 1024 S Eagle Rock Place offer parking?
No, 1024 S Eagle Rock Place does not offer parking.
Does 1024 S Eagle Rock Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 S Eagle Rock Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 S Eagle Rock Place have a pool?
Yes, 1024 S Eagle Rock Place has a pool.
Does 1024 S Eagle Rock Place have accessible units?
No, 1024 S Eagle Rock Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 S Eagle Rock Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1024 S Eagle Rock Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1024 S Eagle Rock Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1024 S Eagle Rock Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1024 S Eagle Rock Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eagle Apartments with GymEagle Apartments with Parking
Eagle Apartments with PoolEagle Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Eagle Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boise, IDMeridian, ID
Star, IDKuna, ID
Caldwell, IDNampa, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity