in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Property Amenities pet friendly elevator gym parking bbq/grill garage internet access

1950 W Bellerive Lane - #203 Available 08/27/20 BELLERIVE CONDO (VH#24) - Bellerive is Coeur d’Alene’s most desirable new waterfront community. These Beautiful condominiums are located on the Spokane River at the mouth of Lake Coeur d’Alene, one of the world’s most popular and breath taking lakes. The unique location of Bellerive offers everything there is to love about luxury waterfront living. Located on the waterfront of the Riverstone Development.



The Riverstone Village is a 1 minute walk with entertainment, including: fine dining, shops, and a cinema. Luxury spas and salons offer full-service beauty and relaxation. In the summer, Coldstone Creamery and the new Grooveberries Frozen Yogurt

accommodate those out for an icy treat. With a day dock, have a boat delivered to you and enjoy water skiing or boat the Lake Coeur d'Alene and nearby Spokane River. This is a destination condo, without ever pulling your car from the underground secured garage. The condo is breathtaking, modern and all at once elegant. Exquisite fixtures, high-end appliances, an attractive color palette, are among the many things you can come to expect. *On the water with water views from the master bedroom, living room and kitchen. This two bedroom two bath is well appointed with a serene atmosphere. The master bedroom is waterside with a walk-in closet A top-of-the-line front load washer and dryer rubbage shoot, and elevator ensure a worry-free stay. Modest workout room is on the same floor with stationary bicycle treadmill and elliptical.



**Extra parking spot available for $50.00 per month.**



No Cats Allowed



