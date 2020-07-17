All apartments in Coeur d'Alene
Location

1950 Bellerive Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1950 W Bellerive Lane - #203 · Avail. Aug 27

$2,895

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1277 sqft

Amenities

internet access
1950 W Bellerive Lane - #203 Available 08/27/20 BELLERIVE CONDO (VH#24) - Bellerive is Coeur d’Alene’s most desirable new waterfront community. These Beautiful condominiums are located on the Spokane River at the mouth of Lake Coeur d’Alene, one of the world’s most popular and breath taking lakes. The unique location of Bellerive offers everything there is to love about luxury waterfront living. Located on the waterfront of the Riverstone Development.

The Riverstone Village is a 1 minute walk with entertainment, including: fine dining, shops, and a cinema. Luxury spas and salons offer full-service beauty and relaxation. In the summer, Coldstone Creamery and the new Grooveberries Frozen Yogurt
accommodate those out for an icy treat. With a day dock, have a boat delivered to you and enjoy water skiing or boat the Lake Coeur d'Alene and nearby Spokane River. This is a destination condo, without ever pulling your car from the underground secured garage. The condo is breathtaking, modern and all at once elegant. Exquisite fixtures, high-end appliances, an attractive color palette, are among the many things you can come to expect. *On the water with water views from the master bedroom, living room and kitchen. This two bedroom two bath is well appointed with a serene atmosphere. The master bedroom is waterside with a walk-in closet A top-of-the-line front load washer and dryer rubbage shoot, and elevator ensure a worry-free stay. Modest workout room is on the same floor with stationary bicycle treadmill and elliptical.

**Extra parking spot available for $50.00 per month.**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2805010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1950 W Bellerive Lane #203 have any available units?
1950 W Bellerive Lane #203 has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1950 W Bellerive Lane #203 have?
Some of 1950 W Bellerive Lane #203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1950 W Bellerive Lane #203 currently offering any rent specials?
1950 W Bellerive Lane #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1950 W Bellerive Lane #203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1950 W Bellerive Lane #203 is pet friendly.
Does 1950 W Bellerive Lane #203 offer parking?
Yes, 1950 W Bellerive Lane #203 offers parking.
Does 1950 W Bellerive Lane #203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1950 W Bellerive Lane #203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1950 W Bellerive Lane #203 have a pool?
No, 1950 W Bellerive Lane #203 does not have a pool.
Does 1950 W Bellerive Lane #203 have accessible units?
No, 1950 W Bellerive Lane #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 1950 W Bellerive Lane #203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1950 W Bellerive Lane #203 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1950 W Bellerive Lane #203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1950 W Bellerive Lane #203 does not have units with air conditioning.
