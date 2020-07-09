All apartments in Canyon County
Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:03 AM

4891 Golden Spur Drive

4891 Golden Spur Drive · (208) 426-0403
Location

4891 Golden Spur Drive, Canyon County, ID 83687

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$2,925

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4840 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
***Pictures coming soon ***** Almost 5,000 square feet of house providing more than enough room for everyone. Located in the Silver Spur Ranch Subdivision right off of the Garriety Exit in Nampa. Each home in the subdivision sits on large lots allowing you privacy most other subs don't give you these days. Enjoy over an acre of space for all your toys and entertaining. 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, dining, separate family living room, large kitchen, bonus room and balcony. Although located in Nampa this home falls in the West Ada School District and within boundaries of Ponderosa Elementary, Meridian middle school and Meridian High School. Tenants will be responsible for all utilities. No pets. Service & Companion welcome with proper documentation.

Long term lease options available.

Please review all rental criteria before applying and call our office with any questions. All adults over the age of 18 will need to apply and a criminal background, credit and eviction report will be ran during the application process. Applications will be processed on a first come first serve basis.

Blakely Property Management does business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Law. (The Fair Housing Amendments Act of 1988.) Agents understand that it is illegal to discriminate against any person because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or National Origin.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

