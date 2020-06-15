All apartments in Caldwell
Find more places like 2601 Quaking Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Caldwell, ID
/
2601 Quaking Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2601 Quaking Ct

2601 Quaking Ct · (208) 402-5025
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Caldwell
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2601 Quaking Ct, Caldwell, ID 83605

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1650 · Avail. Jul 5

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1522 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/05/20 Brand New! a park next to the house *WONT LAST* - Property Id: 206680

The two bedrooms are split from the master suite, which features a walk-in shower, double vanity, and walk-in closet. White kitchen with island and flush breakfast bar. Vaulted great room creates an excellent space for for entertaining!

Just a few minutes away from shopping off of Karcher Road and Caldwell Blvd.

FEATURES: !!!!!RV PARKING!!!!!!PARK SITS RIGHT NEXT TO THE HOME!!!!!!!
Single Family Home
Year built: 2019
Heating: Forced air
Cooling: Central
Parking: Attached Garage
Lot: 6,534 sqft
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206680
Property Id 206680

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5841990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Quaking Ct have any available units?
2601 Quaking Ct has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2601 Quaking Ct have?
Some of 2601 Quaking Ct's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 Quaking Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Quaking Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Quaking Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2601 Quaking Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Caldwell.
Does 2601 Quaking Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2601 Quaking Ct does offer parking.
Does 2601 Quaking Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 Quaking Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Quaking Ct have a pool?
No, 2601 Quaking Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2601 Quaking Ct have accessible units?
No, 2601 Quaking Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Quaking Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2601 Quaking Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2601 Quaking Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2601 Quaking Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2601 Quaking Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Caldwell 3 BedroomsCaldwell Apartments with Balcony
Caldwell Apartments with ParkingCaldwell Dog Friendly Apartments
Caldwell Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boise, IDMeridian, ID
Star, IDKuna, ID
Nampa, IDEagle, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity