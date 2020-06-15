2601 Quaking Ct

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Available 07/05/20 Brand New! a park next to the house *WONT LAST* - Property Id: 206680



The two bedrooms are split from the master suite, which features a walk-in shower, double vanity, and walk-in closet. White kitchen with island and flush breakfast bar. Vaulted great room creates an excellent space for for entertaining!



Just a few minutes away from shopping off of Karcher Road and Caldwell Blvd.



FEATURES: !!!!!RV PARKING!!!!!!PARK SITS RIGHT NEXT TO THE HOME!!!!!!!

Single Family Home

Year built: 2019

Heating: Forced air

Cooling: Central

Parking: Attached Garage

Lot: 6,534 sqft

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206680

Property Id 206680



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5841990)