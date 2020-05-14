Amenities

16397 Jewel Way Available 05/15/20 Nice Family Home In Kingsview Estates - Super nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1666sf two story home in Kingsview Estates. Laminate flooring in the living room, tile flooring in the kitchen, all bedrooms on the upper level with a bonus room. Kitchen includes fridge, oven/range, d/w and microwave, huge master bedroom features his and her closets and extra deep storage in the bathroom, large fully fenced backyard, 3 car garage. No pets. 1 Year Lease Agreement. Vallivue School District - Central Canyon Elementary.



No Pets Allowed



