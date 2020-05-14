All apartments in Caldwell
Find more places like 16397 Jewel Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Caldwell, ID
/
16397 Jewel Way
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

16397 Jewel Way

16397 Jewel Way · (208) 459-1597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Caldwell
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16397 Jewel Way, Caldwell, ID 83607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16397 Jewel Way · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1666 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
16397 Jewel Way Available 05/15/20 Nice Family Home In Kingsview Estates - Super nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1666sf two story home in Kingsview Estates. Laminate flooring in the living room, tile flooring in the kitchen, all bedrooms on the upper level with a bonus room. Kitchen includes fridge, oven/range, d/w and microwave, huge master bedroom features his and her closets and extra deep storage in the bathroom, large fully fenced backyard, 3 car garage. No pets. 1 Year Lease Agreement. Vallivue School District - Central Canyon Elementary.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5767370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16397 Jewel Way have any available units?
16397 Jewel Way has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16397 Jewel Way have?
Some of 16397 Jewel Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16397 Jewel Way currently offering any rent specials?
16397 Jewel Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16397 Jewel Way pet-friendly?
No, 16397 Jewel Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Caldwell.
Does 16397 Jewel Way offer parking?
Yes, 16397 Jewel Way does offer parking.
Does 16397 Jewel Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16397 Jewel Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16397 Jewel Way have a pool?
No, 16397 Jewel Way does not have a pool.
Does 16397 Jewel Way have accessible units?
No, 16397 Jewel Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16397 Jewel Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16397 Jewel Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 16397 Jewel Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 16397 Jewel Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 16397 Jewel Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Caldwell 3 BedroomsCaldwell Apartments with Balcony
Caldwell Apartments with ParkingCaldwell Dog Friendly Apartments
Caldwell Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boise, IDMeridian, ID
Star, IDKuna, ID
Nampa, IDEagle, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity