Amenities
5613 W. Kincreag St Available 07/17/20 3 bedroom/2 bath in Avimor Community! $1725 - This Brand new 1724 sq foot home in Avimor boasts 3 Bedroom/ 2 bath, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, very low maintenance yard and 2 car garage. Who wouldn't love living in the Avimor Community with Indoor heated swimming pool that open to the outdoor, Large Fitness room with state-of-the art exercise equipment and locker rooms. 7 Parks including 2 large playgrounds, as well as 2 catch & release fishing ponds, Outdoor Amphitheater and Conference & event room for those large Social events. And if you or your children are sport goers, there's a tennis, basketball courts, soccer field and baseball diamond. All this for $1725.00
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3806723)