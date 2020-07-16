All apartments in Ada County
5613 W. Kincreag St

5613 West Kincreag Street · No Longer Available
Location

5613 West Kincreag Street, Ada County, ID 83714

Amenities

Unit Amenities
5613 W. Kincreag St Available 07/17/20 3 bedroom/2 bath in Avimor Community! $1725 - This Brand new 1724 sq foot home in Avimor boasts 3 Bedroom/ 2 bath, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, very low maintenance yard and 2 car garage. Who wouldn't love living in the Avimor Community with Indoor heated swimming pool that open to the outdoor, Large Fitness room with state-of-the art exercise equipment and locker rooms. 7 Parks including 2 large playgrounds, as well as 2 catch & release fishing ponds, Outdoor Amphitheater and Conference & event room for those large Social events. And if you or your children are sport goers, there's a tennis, basketball courts, soccer field and baseball diamond. All this for $1725.00

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3806723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5613 W. Kincreag St have any available units?
5613 W. Kincreag St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ada County, ID.
What amenities does 5613 W. Kincreag St have?
Some of 5613 W. Kincreag St's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5613 W. Kincreag St currently offering any rent specials?
5613 W. Kincreag St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5613 W. Kincreag St pet-friendly?
No, 5613 W. Kincreag St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ada County.
Does 5613 W. Kincreag St offer parking?
Yes, 5613 W. Kincreag St offers parking.
Does 5613 W. Kincreag St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5613 W. Kincreag St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5613 W. Kincreag St have a pool?
Yes, 5613 W. Kincreag St has a pool.
Does 5613 W. Kincreag St have accessible units?
No, 5613 W. Kincreag St does not have accessible units.
Does 5613 W. Kincreag St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5613 W. Kincreag St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5613 W. Kincreag St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5613 W. Kincreag St does not have units with air conditioning.
