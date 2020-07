Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Where low maintenance meets ultimate functionality. 9 foot tall ceilings span this light filled & bright open concept living space where you can entertain with ease. Indulge yourself to a master suite with vaulted ceilings, dedicated bath & spacious walk in closet. Energy efficiency that only comes with quality 2x6 construction, low e windows & is complete with upgraded finishes not typically found in this price point. Front lawn care provided by HOA which means more time to spend doing the things you love