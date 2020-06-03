Amenities

8302 Westown Parkway #1104 Available 07/31/20 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - 2 bedroom, 1 bath end unit townhome in a convenient West Des Moines location. There is a two-car garage on the ground level. On the main level, you find an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, and kitchen with center island. Both bedrooms are on the upper level along with the laundry room. Pets under 35 lbs are welcome for an extra $35/month plus a refundable $350 pet security deposit. No smoking.



