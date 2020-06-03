All apartments in West Des Moines
West Des Moines, IA
8302 Westown Parkway #1104
8302 Westown Parkway #1104

8302 Westown Prkwy Unit 9102 · No Longer Available
Location

8302 Westown Prkwy Unit 9102, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
8302 Westown Parkway #1104 Available 07/31/20 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - 2 bedroom, 1 bath end unit townhome in a convenient West Des Moines location. There is a two-car garage on the ground level. On the main level, you find an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, and kitchen with center island. Both bedrooms are on the upper level along with the laundry room. Pets under 35 lbs are welcome for an extra $35/month plus a refundable $350 pet security deposit. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8302 Westown Parkway #1104 have any available units?
8302 Westown Parkway #1104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Des Moines, IA.
How much is rent in West Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Des Moines Rent Report.
Is 8302 Westown Parkway #1104 currently offering any rent specials?
8302 Westown Parkway #1104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8302 Westown Parkway #1104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8302 Westown Parkway #1104 is pet friendly.
Does 8302 Westown Parkway #1104 offer parking?
Yes, 8302 Westown Parkway #1104 does offer parking.
Does 8302 Westown Parkway #1104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8302 Westown Parkway #1104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8302 Westown Parkway #1104 have a pool?
No, 8302 Westown Parkway #1104 does not have a pool.
Does 8302 Westown Parkway #1104 have accessible units?
No, 8302 Westown Parkway #1104 does not have accessible units.
Does 8302 Westown Parkway #1104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8302 Westown Parkway #1104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8302 Westown Parkway #1104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8302 Westown Parkway #1104 does not have units with air conditioning.
