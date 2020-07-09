Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities bbq/grill

LARGEST OF THE THREE HOMES THAT WE HAVE LEFT! Very spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open floor plan of living, dining and kitchen area. Kitchen has a massive island for additional seating and extra storage. This home is located on a corner lot and has an adorable covered front porch for grilling or relaxing.



This home rents for $1369 with a $50 rent credit through March, 2021 making it $1319. Or it can be purchased for $77,900. Ask us about this months incentives when you call to schedule an appointment to tour it.



Contact Midwest Country Estates at 515-987-3010 for more information



(RLNE5867696)