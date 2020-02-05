Kettlestone Heights Townhomes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

FIRST MONTH FREE WITH COMPLETION OF A 13-MONTH LEASE.

• 1,500 square foot, 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath Two Story townhome.

• The highly coveted Kettlestone Waukee location with many local amenities.

• 2 car garage with Pine 1"x4 'I baseboards.

• Spacious private covered front porch.

• 91 ceilings on the main level, 8' ceilings on second level.

• 2" x 6" exterior walls provide quiet living and low utility bills!

• Dupont Tyvek exterior house wrap & flex-wrap window sill protection..

• 100% Hardi Plank cement siding exterior with satin "Superpaint" exterior paint. Pella high performance vinyl windows.

• Pella fiberglass front door with extruded aluminum frame, adjustable hinges and deadbolt.

• Pella exterior window tape sealant.

• Stone columns and wainscot on the front and side elevations.

• Solid stone wainscot around the rear garage walls.

• Roof overhang above garage door for protected access in inclement weather.

• CertainTeed lifetime warranty architectural shingles.

• Continuous aluminum gutters, down spouts and down spout extensions.

• Concrete flat work with steel reinforcement and decorative finished edge.

• Insulated steel garage door with opener and exterior key pad.

• R-21 BIBS blown in blanket insulation system in exterior walls.

• R-40 blown attic insulation.

• Fully insulated garage.

• Spray foam insulation in the entire garage ceiling.

• High efficiency 95% furnace and 16 seer A/C.

• 40 gallon high efficiency water heater.

Plus many more extras



