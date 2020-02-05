Kettlestone Heights Townhomes

Amenities
FIRST MONTH FREE WITH COMPLETION OF A 13-MONTH LEASE.
• 1,500 square foot, 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath Two Story townhome.
• The highly coveted Kettlestone Waukee location with many local amenities.
• 2 car garage with Pine 1"x4 'I baseboards.
• Spacious private covered front porch.
• 91 ceilings on the main level, 8' ceilings on second level.
• 2" x 6" exterior walls provide quiet living and low utility bills!
• Dupont Tyvek exterior house wrap & flex-wrap window sill protection..
• 100% Hardi Plank cement siding exterior with satin "Superpaint" exterior paint. Pella high performance vinyl windows.
• Pella fiberglass front door with extruded aluminum frame, adjustable hinges and deadbolt.
• Pella exterior window tape sealant.
• Stone columns and wainscot on the front and side elevations.
• Solid stone wainscot around the rear garage walls.
• Roof overhang above garage door for protected access in inclement weather.
• CertainTeed lifetime warranty architectural shingles.
• Continuous aluminum gutters, down spouts and down spout extensions.
• Concrete flat work with steel reinforcement and decorative finished edge.
• Insulated steel garage door with opener and exterior key pad.
• R-21 BIBS blown in blanket insulation system in exterior walls.
• R-40 blown attic insulation.
• Fully insulated garage.
• Spray foam insulation in the entire garage ceiling.
• High efficiency 95% furnace and 16 seer A/C.
• 40 gallon high efficiency water heater.
Plus many more extras
(RLNE5135897)