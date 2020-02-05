All apartments in Waukee
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

Kettlestone Heights Townhomes

2348 SE Parkview Crossing Dr · (515) 822-2736
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2348 SE Parkview Crossing Dr, Waukee, IA 50263
Windfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2348 SE Parkview Crossing Dr, Waukee, IA · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
FIRST MONTH FREE WITH COMPLETION OF A 13-MONTH LEASE.
• 1,500 square foot, 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath Two Story townhome.
• The highly coveted Kettlestone Waukee location with many local amenities.
• 2 car garage with Pine 1"x4 'I baseboards.
• Spacious private covered front porch.
• 91 ceilings on the main level, 8' ceilings on second level.
• 2" x 6" exterior walls provide quiet living and low utility bills!
• Dupont Tyvek exterior house wrap & flex-wrap window sill protection..
• 100% Hardi Plank cement siding exterior with satin "Superpaint" exterior paint. Pella high performance vinyl windows.
• Pella fiberglass front door with extruded aluminum frame, adjustable hinges and deadbolt.
• Pella exterior window tape sealant.
• Stone columns and wainscot on the front and side elevations.
• Solid stone wainscot around the rear garage walls.
• Roof overhang above garage door for protected access in inclement weather.
• CertainTeed lifetime warranty architectural shingles.
• Continuous aluminum gutters, down spouts and down spout extensions.
• Concrete flat work with steel reinforcement and decorative finished edge.
• Insulated steel garage door with opener and exterior key pad.
• R-21 BIBS blown in blanket insulation system in exterior walls.
• R-40 blown attic insulation.
• Fully insulated garage.
• Spray foam insulation in the entire garage ceiling.
• High efficiency 95% furnace and 16 seer A/C.
• 40 gallon high efficiency water heater.
Plus many more extras

(RLNE5135897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kettlestone Heights Townhomes have any available units?
Kettlestone Heights Townhomes has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Kettlestone Heights Townhomes have?
Some of Kettlestone Heights Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kettlestone Heights Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Kettlestone Heights Townhomes isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kettlestone Heights Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Kettlestone Heights Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Kettlestone Heights Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Kettlestone Heights Townhomes does offer parking.
Does Kettlestone Heights Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kettlestone Heights Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kettlestone Heights Townhomes have a pool?
No, Kettlestone Heights Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Kettlestone Heights Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Kettlestone Heights Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Kettlestone Heights Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kettlestone Heights Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Kettlestone Heights Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Kettlestone Heights Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
