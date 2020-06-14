32 Apartments for rent in Waukee, IA with hardwood floors
The creator of the largest cheese sculpture ever (925 pound cheddar cheese block!), Sarah Kaufmann, lives in Waukee. She is also known to carve blocks of cheddar in the likenesses of some celebrities including Jay Leno, Katie Couric and Matt Lauer. Now, let's get to know the "Cheese Lady's" hometown!
Waukee is a small city in Iowa which was first given the name Shirley but later on was changed to Waukee, derived from Milwaukee, Wisconsin (a sister city in name, as you may say). Recently the Real Estate Blog Movoto named Waukee the best place in the state of Iowa in January 2014. The 81 cities in Iowa with a population of over 5,000 were ranked based on the following criteria: crime rate, cost of living, unemployment, high school diploma attainment rate as well as home value, rental pricing and median household value. The city was ranked number one not just because the famous MLB player, Hal Manders, is a notable local however, this is based on the city's A+ ranking in education both for being the fastest growing school district in the state and having 95 percent high school diploma attainment rate which also explains the 4.2 percent of unemployment rate.
Waukee is located within the Dallas County and is 14 miles West of Des Moines, Iowa (center to center) and 109 miles east of Omaha, Nebraska. Relatively a 15-45 minute round trip travel to and from the capital city (Des Moines), depending on the mode of transportation. It is located within the Dallas County and a part of the Des Moines metro area with a population of 13,790 based on the 2010 Census. The city has something for everyone and is conveniently near to schools, a zoo, to museums, local recreational parks, large arena or event centers, upscale shopping and dining facilities. The city offers a multitude of recreational activities like hiking and biking that you may enjoy all year round. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Waukee renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.