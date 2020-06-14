Apartment List
32 Apartments for rent in Waukee, IA with hardwood floors

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Hemingway
6 Units Available
The Bricks Waukee East
1400 SE Bishop Dr, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$880
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
941 sqft
The Bricks Waukee East homes offer a new way of living in Waukee, Iowa.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Waukee
835 NE Redwood Boulevard, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1365 sqft
Residential community west of Des Moines and just blocks from Grant Ragan Elementary School. Spacious living areas with vaulted ceilings, pass-through kitchens, air conditioning and hardwood flooring.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Glynn Village
1 Unit Available
267 SE Booth Ave
267 Southeast Booth Avenue, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1675 sqft
267 SE Booth Ave Available 06/15/20 3 BDRM, 2 Bath Townhome in Waukee - Loaded with features that you find in high-end homes, this is NOT your normal townhome. And with over 1800 sq ft, you will have plenty of room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
40 NE Gracewood Dr
40 Northeast Gracewood Drive, Waukee, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1410 sqft
40 NE Gracewood Dr Available 08/14/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom ranch in Waukee! - 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath ranch located on 1/2 acre lot. Cherry wood floors on main living area. Open living room, kitchen and dining area.
Results within 1 mile of Waukee
Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
13 Units Available
Stonegate Crossing
15400 Boston Parkway, Clive, IA
1 Bedroom
$896
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
3 Bedrooms
$1,333
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate Crossing in Clive. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Mansions at Jordan Creek
355 88th St, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$910
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1415 sqft
A modern community located near the park and area schools. Tucked into a residential area. These homes are larger with ample storage and nine-foot ceilings. On-site pool, fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8450 Rock Drive
8450 Rock Drive, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1555 sqft
8450 Rock Drive Available 07/10/20 WAUKEE SCHOOL DISTRICT!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
9160 Greenspire Dr #118
9160 Greenspire Drive, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1557 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome in West Des Moines. - A beautiful, 3 bedrooms, two and a half bath town-home with 2 car attached garage.

1 of 27

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
9055 Coneflower Drive #114
9055 Coneflower Drive, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1480 sqft
9055 Coneflower Drive #114 Available 08/14/20 WAUKEE SIDE OF WEST DES MOINES! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
Results within 5 miles of Waukee
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
11 Units Available
The Club at Washington Heights Apartments
4101 Woodland Plz, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$690
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,072
1480 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
3 Units Available
Signature Place
210 S Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1344 sqft
Find quality living in a prime West Des Moines, IA, location. Signature Place offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes near West Glen and Jordan Creek Town Center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
2 Units Available
Diamond Brooke
6370 Ep True pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Diamond Brooke in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Woodland West
4403 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
792 sqft
A quiet community that's close to area schools and parks with woodland surrounding it. On-site fitness center, pool, sundeck and playground provided. Easy access to area amenities. Spacious interiors with sliding glass doors.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
5 Units Available
Boulder Ridge Apartments
3861 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$846
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
947 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Aspire Townhomes
6950 Stagecoach Drive, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1408 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,644
1839 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
12 Units Available
The Flats Apartments
3000 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$647
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$873
724 sqft
Great location close to Valley West Mall, I-235, I-80 and I-35, and plenty of great shopping and entertainment. On-site management and on-site maintenance to address any issues right away.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
360 at Jordan West
360 Bridgewood Dr, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,130
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1155 sqft
Live life fully. Live life 360. Meet one of West Des Moines' newest apartment communities — 360 at Jordan West — located next to Jordan Creek Town Center. Here, you can live, work and play in a community tailored to you.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
16 Units Available
Colonial Village
1340 42nd St, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$760
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1400 sqft
Nestled into a garden-like area, this pet-friendly community is only minutes from parks and schools. On-site amenities include a dog park, tennis court, fitness center and large pool. Each apartment features walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Washington Manor
3901 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$840
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
947 sqft
Just minutes from area schools and freeways. On-site fitness center, pool and lots of green space. Pet-friendly community. Spacious floor plans that offer a fireplace and walk-in closets. Washers and dryers provided.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8601 Westown Parkway #10102
8601 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WAUKEE SCHOOL DISTRICT!! 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
Results within 10 miles of Waukee
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
East
4 Units Available
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes
5719 NW 57th Ave, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1148 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes in Johnston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
2 Units Available
Urban Green
7715 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
900 sqft
A unique community in a quiet location, this beautiful development features balconies or patios on each unit, complete appliance packages, cable connections, and granite countertops in some unit. Walk to nearby trails and public transit.
Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
$
East
27 Units Available
Cadence
6300 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$951
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1403 sqft
Cadence, located in Johnston, is an urban-style community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The community includes expanded amenities such as a pool, two-story community room, attached and detached garage stalls and more.
Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
$
Grimes
13 Units Available
Meadowlark Place
1250 Southeast 11th Street, Grimes, IA
1 Bedroom
$868
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$827
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,079
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadowlark Place in Grimes. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Waukee, IA

The creator of the largest cheese sculpture ever (925 pound cheddar cheese block!), Sarah Kaufmann, lives in Waukee. She is also known to carve blocks of cheddar in the likenesses of some celebrities including Jay Leno, Katie Couric and Matt Lauer. Now, let's get to know the "Cheese Lady's" hometown!

Waukee is a small city in Iowa which was first given the name Shirley but later on was changed to Waukee, derived from Milwaukee, Wisconsin (a sister city in name, as you may say). Recently the Real Estate Blog Movoto named Waukee the best place in the state of Iowa in January 2014. The 81 cities in Iowa with a population of over 5,000 were ranked based on the following criteria: crime rate, cost of living, unemployment, high school diploma attainment rate as well as home value, rental pricing and median household value. The city was ranked number one not just because the famous MLB player, Hal Manders, is a notable local however, this is based on the city's A+ ranking in education both for being the fastest growing school district in the state and having 95 percent high school diploma attainment rate which also explains the 4.2 percent of unemployment rate.

Waukee is located within the Dallas County and is 14 miles West of Des Moines, Iowa (center to center) and 109 miles east of Omaha, Nebraska. Relatively a 15-45 minute round trip travel to and from the capital city (Des Moines), depending on the mode of transportation. It is located within the Dallas County and a part of the Des Moines metro area with a population of 13,790 based on the 2010 Census. The city has something for everyone and is conveniently near to schools, a zoo, to museums, local recreational parks, large arena or event centers, upscale shopping and dining facilities. The city offers a multitude of recreational activities like hiking and biking that you may enjoy all year round. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Waukee, IA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Waukee renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

