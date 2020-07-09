655 Indian Ridge Drive

Amenities

EXECUTIVE RANCH! 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home in Waukee -

Newly constructed executive ranch home in the Painted Woods West neighborhood in Waukee. This home is meant for a person who is looking to live in Luxury. This beautiful home has a contemporary flair and is loaded with numerous custom touches. The main floor offers an open layout with 10+’ ceiling in the great room that includes a gas fireplace with space for a flat-screen TV above and custom shelving on each side. There is a home office adjacent to the great room with a custom barn door that can be closed for privacy. The great room opens to the spacious kitchen complete with large island, espresso colored cabinets, granite counter-tops, tile back-splash, gray tone hardwood floor, gas range with vent hood above, built-in dishwasher and built-in microwave. The huge walk-in pantry will not disappoint and comes with a small door to the garage that will be great for unloading groceries! There is a spacious dining area in the kitchen, a mudroom with built-in cubbies and a tiled floor leading to the garage as well as a coat closet. There are two bedrooms on the main level. One bedroom with adjacent full bathroom and the master suite with tray ceiling and large master bath including a walk-in tiled shower, jet tub, double vanity, toilet room, and a walk-in closet. The main floor laundry room comes complete with a tile floor, laundry sink, and hanging racks. There is a staircase from the kitchen area that leads to the lower level which is finished with an additional 1235 square feet of living area and includes a wet bar, lots of entertaining space, two additional bedrooms and a bathroom with walk-in shower. There is also a considerable amount of unfinished space that would be great for storage or workout room. The garage is 1160 square feet with plenty of room for at least 4 cars and tons of storage. The home is situated on a corner home-site with a huge front yard, 10’x20’ concrete patio in back with nice sized back and side yards. This home is no pets and please no smoking



