All apartments in Waukee
Find more places like 655 Indian Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waukee, IA
/
655 Indian Ridge Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

655 Indian Ridge Drive

655 Indian Ridge Dr · (515) 996-4488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waukee
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

655 Indian Ridge Dr, Waukee, IA 50263

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 655 Indian Ridge Drive · Avail. now

$3,495

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1844 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
EXECUTIVE RANCH! 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home in Waukee -
Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!

We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!

Newly constructed executive ranch home in the Painted Woods West neighborhood in Waukee. This home is meant for a person who is looking to live in Luxury. This beautiful home has a contemporary flair and is loaded with numerous custom touches. The main floor offers an open layout with 10+’ ceiling in the great room that includes a gas fireplace with space for a flat-screen TV above and custom shelving on each side. There is a home office adjacent to the great room with a custom barn door that can be closed for privacy. The great room opens to the spacious kitchen complete with large island, espresso colored cabinets, granite counter-tops, tile back-splash, gray tone hardwood floor, gas range with vent hood above, built-in dishwasher and built-in microwave. The huge walk-in pantry will not disappoint and comes with a small door to the garage that will be great for unloading groceries! There is a spacious dining area in the kitchen, a mudroom with built-in cubbies and a tiled floor leading to the garage as well as a coat closet. There are two bedrooms on the main level. One bedroom with adjacent full bathroom and the master suite with tray ceiling and large master bath including a walk-in tiled shower, jet tub, double vanity, toilet room, and a walk-in closet. The main floor laundry room comes complete with a tile floor, laundry sink, and hanging racks. There is a staircase from the kitchen area that leads to the lower level which is finished with an additional 1235 square feet of living area and includes a wet bar, lots of entertaining space, two additional bedrooms and a bathroom with walk-in shower. There is also a considerable amount of unfinished space that would be great for storage or workout room. The garage is 1160 square feet with plenty of room for at least 4 cars and tons of storage. The home is situated on a corner home-site with a huge front yard, 10’x20’ concrete patio in back with nice sized back and side yards. This home is no pets and please no smoking

To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately
LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard
SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time
SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month
Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time
Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.

Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.

(RLNE4384458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 655 Indian Ridge Drive have any available units?
655 Indian Ridge Drive has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 655 Indian Ridge Drive have?
Some of 655 Indian Ridge Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 655 Indian Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
655 Indian Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 Indian Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 655 Indian Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 655 Indian Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 655 Indian Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 655 Indian Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 655 Indian Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 Indian Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 655 Indian Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 655 Indian Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 655 Indian Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 655 Indian Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 655 Indian Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 655 Indian Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 655 Indian Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 655 Indian Ridge Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Redwood Waukee
835 NE Redwood Boulevard
Waukee, IA 50263
The Bricks Waukee East
1400 SE Bishop Dr
Waukee, IA 50263
PrairieGrass Apartments
500 NE Horizon Dr
Waukee, IA 50263
Winhall at William's Pointe
1205 SE University Avenue
Waukee, IA 50263
Country Court
395 4th St
Waukee, IA 50263
Autumn Ridge
1150 SE Olson Dr
Waukee, IA 50263

Similar Pages

Waukee 1 BedroomsWaukee 2 Bedrooms
Waukee Apartments with BalconiesWaukee Apartments with Parking
Waukee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Des Moines, IAWest Des Moines, IAAmes, IAUrbandale, IA
Ankeny, IAJohnston, IAGrimes, IANorwalk, IA
Clive, IAAltoona, IAWindsor Heights, IABoone, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Des Moines Area Community CollegeDes Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center
Drake UniversityGrand View University
Iowa State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity