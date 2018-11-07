All apartments in Waukee
Find more places like 391 NE Satinwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waukee, IA
/
391 NE Satinwood
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

391 NE Satinwood

391 Northeast Satinwood · (515) 978-1773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waukee
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

391 Northeast Satinwood, Waukee, IA 50263

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 391 NE Satinwood · Avail. Jul 15

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
391 NE Satinwood Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom Townhome in Waukee - This newer 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Waukee has a 2 car attached garage. The 1st floor features the kitchen, dining area, large pantry, and living room with a gas fireplace. The main bedroom can also be found on the main floor. On the upper level, there are 2 bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, a full bath, and laundry with washer and dryer.

This home would consider small pets considered under 25lbs with a $350 refundable pet deposit and $35 pet rent per month. No smoking.

Please visit WWW.GOODALLPROPERTIES.COM before calling for all of our available homes and more information. Pictures and directions are also available on our website.

Goodall Properties, LLC
www.GoodallProperties.com
3233 Ashworth Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
515-978-1773
Licensed In Iowa

(RLNE2077774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 391 NE Satinwood have any available units?
391 NE Satinwood has a unit available for $1,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 391 NE Satinwood have?
Some of 391 NE Satinwood's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 391 NE Satinwood currently offering any rent specials?
391 NE Satinwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 391 NE Satinwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 391 NE Satinwood is pet friendly.
Does 391 NE Satinwood offer parking?
Yes, 391 NE Satinwood does offer parking.
Does 391 NE Satinwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 391 NE Satinwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 391 NE Satinwood have a pool?
No, 391 NE Satinwood does not have a pool.
Does 391 NE Satinwood have accessible units?
No, 391 NE Satinwood does not have accessible units.
Does 391 NE Satinwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 391 NE Satinwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 391 NE Satinwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 391 NE Satinwood does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 391 NE Satinwood?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Country Court
395 4th St
Waukee, IA 50263
The Bricks Waukee East
1400 SE Bishop Dr
Waukee, IA 50263
PrairieGrass Apartments
500 NE Horizon Dr
Waukee, IA 50263
Redwood Waukee
835 NE Redwood Boulevard
Waukee, IA 50263
Winhall at William's Pointe
1205 SE University Avenue
Waukee, IA 50263
Autumn Ridge
1150 SE Olson Dr
Waukee, IA 50263

Similar Pages

Waukee 1 BedroomsWaukee 2 Bedrooms
Waukee Apartments with ParkingWaukee Dog Friendly Apartments
Waukee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Des Moines, IAWest Des Moines, IAAmes, IAUrbandale, IAAnkeny, IA
Johnston, IAGrimes, IANorwalk, IAClive, IAAltoona, IA
Perry, IAWindsor Heights, IAPolk City, IAPleasant Hill, IABoone, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Des Moines Area Community CollegeDes Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center
Drake UniversityGrand View University
Iowa State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity