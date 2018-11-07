Amenities

391 NE Satinwood Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom Townhome in Waukee - This newer 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Waukee has a 2 car attached garage. The 1st floor features the kitchen, dining area, large pantry, and living room with a gas fireplace. The main bedroom can also be found on the main floor. On the upper level, there are 2 bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, a full bath, and laundry with washer and dryer.



This home would consider small pets considered under 25lbs with a $350 refundable pet deposit and $35 pet rent per month. No smoking.



