2015 SE Parkview Crossing Dr Available 07/15/20 4 Bdrm 3 Bath Bi-Attached home in Waukee - Come see this spacious bi-attached home with a newly finished walk out basement!

It is located in a wonderful family friendly neighborhood and overlooks a pond. It features a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a breakfast bar, including a separate eating area with a patio door that opens out onto a lovely deck overlooking the pond. The living room features a big picture window allowing for plenty of natural light and gorgeous gas fireplace with mantel. Two coat closets and 1/2 bath, round out the main floor. A wide staircase takes you upstairs to 3 spacious bedrooms, laundry, hall closet and full bath. The Master bed room features a walk in closet, master bath with double sink, with a large shower. This home has a two car attached garage.



Pets allowed, Pet security deposit $350, Total Pet Rent $35.



