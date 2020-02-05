Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1355 SE Florence Drive #512 Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo in Waukee - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo has a 1 car detached garage. The condo is located on the second level and has great security with a locked building door. This home has a very open concept with the kitchen area over looking the large living room. All the kitchen appliances stay with the home including the full size washer and dryer. The living features a gas fireplace and entry to the deck that over looks the development. Both bedrooms are master suites with two closets that have floor to ceiling mirrors. The connecting bathrooms each have large countertop space and a full tub/shower with an extra linen closet. This home does consider 2 small pets under 25lbs for a additional $35 per pet per month and refundable $350 security deposit, please no smoking. No satellite dishes allowed, cable only.



Please visit WWW.GOODALLPROPERTIES.COM before calling for all of our available homes and more information. Pictures and directions are also available on our website.



Goodall Properties, LLC

www.GoodallProperties.com

3233 Ashworth Rd

Waukee, IA 50263

515-978-1773

Licensed In Iowa



(RLNE1907330)