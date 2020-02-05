All apartments in Waukee
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1355 SE Florence Drive #512

1355 Florence Drive · (515) 978-1773
Location

1355 Florence Drive, Waukee, IA 50263

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1355 SE Florence Drive #512 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,075

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1355 SE Florence Drive #512 Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo in Waukee - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo has a 1 car detached garage. The condo is located on the second level and has great security with a locked building door. This home has a very open concept with the kitchen area over looking the large living room. All the kitchen appliances stay with the home including the full size washer and dryer. The living features a gas fireplace and entry to the deck that over looks the development. Both bedrooms are master suites with two closets that have floor to ceiling mirrors. The connecting bathrooms each have large countertop space and a full tub/shower with an extra linen closet. This home does consider 2 small pets under 25lbs for a additional $35 per pet per month and refundable $350 security deposit, please no smoking. No satellite dishes allowed, cable only.

Please visit WWW.GOODALLPROPERTIES.COM before calling for all of our available homes and more information. Pictures and directions are also available on our website.

Goodall Properties, LLC
www.GoodallProperties.com
3233 Ashworth Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
515-978-1773
Licensed In Iowa

(RLNE1907330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

