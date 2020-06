7705 RIDGEMONT DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3 BEDROOM URBANDALE - Property Id: 300579



GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD - 3 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH SPLIT FOYER HOME-MOVE IN READY!



LARGE DECK OFF KITCHEN AREA WITH FENCED IN BACKYARD. (WOODEN FENCE TO BE REPLACED SOON)



FAMILY ROOM WITH WOOD-BURNING STOVE, LAUNDRY ROOM, AND 1/2 BATH LOCATED ON SAME LEVEL AS ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED.



SPACIOUS EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING DISHWASHER.



2 PETS ALLOWED WITH AN ADDITIONAL MONTHY PET FEE.



1 MONTH'S RENT, 1 MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT, AND PET DEPOSIT (IF APPLICABLE) DUE UPON MOVE-IN.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300579

Property Id 300579



(RLNE5856864)