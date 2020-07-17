All apartments in Urbandale
17128 Larkspur Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

17128 Larkspur Lane

17128 Larkspur Ln · (515) 996-4488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17128 Larkspur Ln, Urbandale, IA 50323
The Ridge

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 17128 Larkspur Lane · Avail. Aug 18

$1,895

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1501 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
new construction
17128 Larkspur Lane Available 08/18/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION!! 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=akGuEiBfzz7

Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!

We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!

Walking through the front door of this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home, you'll be greeted by gorgeous natural-toned flooring, a dark stained banister, leading to the main floor. The living room features a modern gas fireplace and excellent natural light through two large windows. Separating the living room from the kitchen is a bar top island perfectly located for entertaining. The kitchen features marble countertops and sleek, clean stainless steel appliances. There is also a dining area next to the kitchen that looks through 2 large sliding patio doors that open to provide light and airflow. Just off of the dining sits a large master suite with a walk-in shower and marble vanity. There are also two excellent guest bedrooms and a common bath located in the center of the hallway. Downstairs you will find the fourth bedroom and the 3rd full bathroom. This home also features an attached two stall garage! Per the HOA, the home considers 2 small pets under 35 lbs for an additional $50 per month per pet and non-refundable $250 pet fee, please no smoking.

To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately
LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard
SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time
SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month
Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time
Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.

Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5881132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17128 Larkspur Lane have any available units?
17128 Larkspur Lane has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Urbandale, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Urbandale Rent Report.
What amenities does 17128 Larkspur Lane have?
Some of 17128 Larkspur Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17128 Larkspur Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17128 Larkspur Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17128 Larkspur Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 17128 Larkspur Lane is pet friendly.
Does 17128 Larkspur Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17128 Larkspur Lane offers parking.
Does 17128 Larkspur Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17128 Larkspur Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17128 Larkspur Lane have a pool?
No, 17128 Larkspur Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17128 Larkspur Lane have accessible units?
No, 17128 Larkspur Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17128 Larkspur Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 17128 Larkspur Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
