Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage new construction

17128 Larkspur Lane Available 08/18/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION!! 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=akGuEiBfzz7



Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!



We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!



Walking through the front door of this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home, you'll be greeted by gorgeous natural-toned flooring, a dark stained banister, leading to the main floor. The living room features a modern gas fireplace and excellent natural light through two large windows. Separating the living room from the kitchen is a bar top island perfectly located for entertaining. The kitchen features marble countertops and sleek, clean stainless steel appliances. There is also a dining area next to the kitchen that looks through 2 large sliding patio doors that open to provide light and airflow. Just off of the dining sits a large master suite with a walk-in shower and marble vanity. There are also two excellent guest bedrooms and a common bath located in the center of the hallway. Downstairs you will find the fourth bedroom and the 3rd full bathroom. This home also features an attached two stall garage! Per the HOA, the home considers 2 small pets under 35 lbs for an additional $50 per month per pet and non-refundable $250 pet fee, please no smoking.



To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately

LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard

SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time

SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month

Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time

Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.



Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



(RLNE5881132)