boone county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:38 AM
50 Apartments for rent in Boone County, IA📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
203 Division St
203 Division Street, Boone, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1202 sqft
203 Division St Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Boone, IA - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. Features custom remodeled kitchen, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and plush carpet through-out.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1223 West 2nd St
1223 West 2nd Street, Boone, IA
1 Bedroom
$595
440 sqft
Affordable Living - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Boone IA - Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath home coming available July 17. Everything you need on one level. Home is very affordable, rent is only $595.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
527 Monona Street, Unit 201
527 Monona Street, Boone, IA
Studio
$575
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
You will love this newly remodeled property with large open concept. Newer carpet cabinets and appliances. This unit is very private with it's own entrance. Great location near Boone High School.
Results within 5 miles of Boone County
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
21 Units Available
Sawyer West
Wyndham Heights Apartments
1201 Florida Ave, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$890
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
934 sqft
Limited-time special: Enjoy 1/2 off July rent or $500 off August rent!* *Details apply, please contact us for more information.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
22 Units Available
Edwards
Core
4415 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$895
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
1002 sqft
An upscale community within a short drive to area businesses, restaurants, and shops. On-site fitness center, business lounge, and community room. Open interiors with modern kitchens, and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 23 at 12:30 AM
8 Units Available
Prairie View
Prairie West
2330 Prairie View West Drive, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$922
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the peace-of-mind that comes with our well-maintained landscape, exceptional management, and unbeatable location in Ames' most charming and accommodating neighborhood.
Last updated March 16 at 10:35 PM
Contact for Availability
The Social West Ames Steinbeck
4501 Steinbeck Street, Ames, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,996
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames - Steinbeck, where you'll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.
Last updated September 21 at 12:50 AM
Contact for Availability
The Social West Ames Reserve
800 Pinon Drive, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$785
2 Bedrooms
$885
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames -The Reserve, where youll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.
Last updated September 21 at 12:51 AM
Contact for Availability
The Social West Ames Station
1320 Coconino Rd, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
$799
2 Bedrooms
$798
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames Station, where youll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Michigan Ave
1234 Michigan Avenue
1234 Michigan Avenue, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1007 sqft
Advertised price is for total unit! You won't find a more affordable 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom duplex near campus than this one! There is approximately 1040 sq ft. Located in Northwest Ames near Cy-Ride and Ontario Avenue.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Ontario
3910 Ontario St.
3910 Ontario Street, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
852 sqft
3910 Ontario St. Available 08/06/20 2 Bedroom Duplex Available August 6th, 2020 - *3-D Tour* https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Jnn9ks3AJ31 This 2 bedroom duplex is located in a quiet neighborhood in West Ames.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Edwards
4027 Aplin Road
4027 Aplin Road, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$855
4027 Aplin Road Available 08/03/20 - (RLNE5979137)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Edwards
215 Beedle Drive
215 Beedle Drive, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$750
672 sqft
215 Beedle Drive Available 08/01/20 - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5968832)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Timberland Road
143 Wilder Pl
143 Wilder Pl, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1668 sqft
143 Wilder Pl Available 08/19/20 3 Bedroom Townhome Available August 19, 2020 - 3D Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Sp3VZ8i1sri **This is a similar unit Terrific 3 bedroom unit with patio and two car garage in west Ames.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4510 Twain #205
4510 Twain Cir, Ames, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
888 sqft
4510 Twain #205 Available 08/01/20 $100 SIGNING BONUS! 2 Bedroom Condo Available August 1st, 2020 - This 2 bedroom condo is located in West Ames close to restaurants, entertainment, and Cy-Ride routes.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
State Ave
211 South Hyland Avenue #1, #2, #3, #4, #5, #6
211 S Hyland Ave, Ames, IA
6 Bedrooms
$2,130
1950 sqft
211 South Hyland Avenue #1, #2, #3, #4, #5, #6 Available 08/01/20 211 South Hyland Avenue - Large 6 bedroom home available for rent! Close to ISU campus and bus routes. Comes with a basement and yard in the back.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Meadow Glen Road
2126 State Avenue
2126 State Avenue, Story County, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,030
1368 sqft
2126 State Avenue Available 08/01/20 2126 State Avenue, Available August 1st! - This 1940's ranch-style home has been remodeled for modern conveniences, featuring hardwood floors throughout the main floor, newer kitchen and bathroom fixtures, new
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2811 Oakland
2811 Oakland Street, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
900 sqft
2811 Oakland Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Apartment Available August 1st, 2020 - *3D Tour* https://my.matterport.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2813 Oakland
2813 Oakland St, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$875
800 sqft
2813 Oakland Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Apartment Available August 1st, 2020 - Located just two blocks from campus, this two bedroom apartment is perfect for students! This unit is close to CyRide stops and restaurants in Campustown.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Ontario
4406 Castlewood Pl, Unit 4
4406 Castlewood Place, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$625
735 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bath apartment, located on a quiet cul-de-sac. An easy bus ride to ISU and located on the west side of Ames.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
College Creek
4537 Twain
4537 Twain Cir, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1680 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
4537 Twain Available 08/01/20 $500 SIGNING BONUS! 3 Bedroom Duplex Available On August 1st, 2020 - $500 SIGNING BONUS! Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2 living room duplex located on Twain Circle in Southwest Ames.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Ontario
1328 Woodstock Ave
1328 Woodstock Ave, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1065 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2 bedrooms up and full bath with laundry, large eat in kit with hickory cabinets, large living room with fireplace, small patio of kitchen in backyard No Cats Allowed (RLNE5764175)
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Ontario
4205 Toronto St
4205 Toronto Street, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$825
3 Bedroom Duplex, Available Now! - Cute little 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex east side of Ames outside of campus town. This duplex features plenty of natural lighting, central air, and a washer and dryer. Plenty of closets for storage space.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Edwards
311 S. Franklin
311 South Franklin Avenue, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$750
850 sqft
South Franklin Apartments - This 3 BR/1 BA, upper-lower style duplex offers a quiet lifestyle at an economical price.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Boone County area include Des Moines Area Community College, Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center, Drake University, Grand View University, and Iowa Central Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Des Moines, West Des Moines, Ames, Urbandale, and Ankeny have apartments for rent.