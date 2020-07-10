/
apartments with washer dryer
66 Apartments for rent in Norwalk, IA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:12pm
10 Units Available
Legacy Landing
2701 Cedar St, Norwalk, IA
1 Bedroom
$898
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,322
1139 sqft
Achieve a life of style and luxury at Legacy Landing. Open floor plans and state-of-the-art amenities define the contemporary lifestyle residents enjoy.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
The Legacy
High Pointe
1900 Cedar St, Norwalk, IA
1 Bedroom
$830
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1227 sqft
This welcoming community provides ample privacy. Features include bike trails, a fitness center, business center and a resort-like pool. Each apartment offers newer appliances and a spacious floor plan.
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
1008 Linden Dr
1008 Linden Street, Norwalk, IA
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
2 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom Duplex. 850 Square Feet. Washer & Dryer in laundry room. 1 Car Garage with automatic opener. Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher. Heating and cooling. This is a duplex.
Results within 5 miles of Norwalk
Last updated July 10 at 06:13pm
38 Units Available
Cityville on 9th
550 Southwest 9th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$995
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,108
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1152 sqft
At Cityville, the energy of Des Moines is right at your fingertips but you have the space and amenities of the suburbs, and quick access to area hot spots like Gray's Lake, bike trails, and baseball at Principal Park.
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
6 Units Available
Southwestern Hills
The Village at Grey's Lake
2270 Bell Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$999
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Village at Grey's Lake in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
14 Units Available
The Fountains
5101 Hawthorne Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$912
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,236
1309 sqft
West Des Moines apartments with European-style kitchens, just off I-35. Full-size washers and dryers, discounted cable television packages and extra storage. Business center, 24-hour gym and racquetball court.
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
3 Units Available
Signature Place
210 S Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$865
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find quality living in a prime West Des Moines, IA, location. Signature Place offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes near West Glen and Jordan Creek Town Center.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Southwestern Hills
Park Avenue by Broadmoor
4400 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$980
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the best at Park Avenue by Broadmoor. Inside our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, you can make yourself at home and enjoy apartment living at its finest.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Southwoods Knolls
4616 Meadow Valley Drive
4616 Meadow Valley Drive, West Des Moines, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1874 sqft
4616 Meadow Valley Drive Available 08/31/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in West Des Moines! - A spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, two-story home comes with an attached 2 car garage. The home has an open concept living space that's perfect for entertaining.
Results within 10 miles of Norwalk
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
Watermark at Jordan Creek
6455 Galleria Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$999
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,498
1434 sqft
Retail and entertainment are convenient to this community thanks to its proximity to Jordan Creek Town Center. Apartments have in-unit laundry and either a patio or balcony. There's an onsite pool, hot tub and gym.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
30 Units Available
Rowat Lofts
601 E Vine Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$850
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
846 sqft
NOW OPEN—EAST VILLAGE! Housed on the former site of the Rowat Cut Stone and Marble Factory, Rowat Lofts celebrates the tradition and innovation unique to Des Moines' East Village. Here, ambitious trendsetters enjoy bright open-concept apartments.
Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
11 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
The Randolph
200 4th St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$772
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,051
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A restored historical building. Onsite amenities include a fitness center, WiFi community spaces, and a grand restored lobby. Apartments offer in-unit washer and dryers, black appliances, large historic windows, and designer cabinetry.
Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
R & T Lofts
717 Locust St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$875
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1165 sqft
Loft-style apartments with 18- to 20-foot ceilings in historic Register and Tribune building. Walking distance to the Des Moines Civic Center or Iowa Events Center in Downtown Des Moines, with nearby public transit options.
Last updated July 10 at 06:18pm
2 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
Income Restricted - Rumely Lofts
104 SW 4th St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$746
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
1006 sqft
A historically charming building near area amenities. Onsite amenities include a fitness center, media center, and community room. Spacious, updated interiors with large windows, high ceilings, and stained concrete flooring.
Last updated July 10 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Des Moines
7th St Brownstones
325 Southwest 7th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,983
1559 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7th St Brownstones in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 06:03pm
10 Units Available
92 West
1770 92nd St., West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$838
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1262 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 92 West in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
BelleMeade Apartments
204 S 64th St, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1445 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Jordan Creek Town Center. Updated interiors with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Available furnished. Outstanding amenities include a dog park, 24-hour gym and a pool. Internet cafe and garage available.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
26 Units Available
SaddleBrook Apartments
8301 Colby Pkwy, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$805
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1276 sqft
Modern apartments in a friendly residential community. Located between the Urbandale Public Library and North Karen Acres Park. Furnished homes have ovens, laundry facilities and garbage disposals. Media room, parking and swimming pool. Near I-80.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
29 Units Available
TurtleCreek Apartments
225 Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$795
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1283 sqft
Furnished units with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, hot tub, and bike storage. Pet-friendly. Easy highway access, near Jordan Creek Town Center and minutes from downtown.
Last updated July 10 at 06:21pm
15 Units Available
PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek
8655 Bridgewood Blvd, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$945
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$870
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1051 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community located adjacent to Valley View Park in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
3 Units Available
North of Grand
Windsor Terrace
3333 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$695
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Terrace in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 06:50pm
51 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
LINC
210 Southwest 11th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,202
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1445 sqft
Welcome to LINC at Gray's Station, the beautiful apartment community in downtown Des Moines' newest neighborhood. Connected to everything the city has to offer, our 1-3 bedroom floor plans will make you feel right at home!
Last updated July 10 at 06:38pm
38 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
The Vue
922 8th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,242
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1381 sqft
Welcome to Vue Apartments! Start exploring our community that is located in Des Moines by viewing our floor plans, amenites, photos & neighborhood!
Last updated July 10 at 06:07pm
6 Units Available
East Village
Verve
225 E Center St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$966
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,281
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1162 sqft
Industrial apartments constructed on the banks of the Des Moines River give residents the ability to deconstruct life and define how they want to live.
