Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:29 PM

169 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Johnston, IA

Finding an apartment in Johnston that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Southwest
16 Units Available
Crescent Chase
8650 Crescent Chase, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$855
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
950 sqft
A stunning community with several floor plan options available. On-site pool with a sundeck, playground and community room provided. Apartments feature walk-in closets and washers and dryers.
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
East
4 Units Available
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes
5719 NW 57th Ave, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1148 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes in Johnston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 06:05pm
$
East
26 Units Available
Cadence
6300 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$951
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1403 sqft
Cadence, located in Johnston, is an urban-style community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The community includes expanded amenities such as a pool, two-story community room, attached and detached garage stalls and more.
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Central
Contact for Availability
Residences at 62W
6000 NW 62nd Ave, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1484 sqft
Features convenient community amenities, including a poolside cabanas and bike rentals. Enjoy upscale apartment amenities in every unit, including a private balcony, quartz countertops and gourmet kitchen. Located near I-35 and Merle Hay Road.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North District
1 Unit Available
6905 Jack London Drive
6905 Jack London Dr, Johnston, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1952 sqft
ONE-OF-A-KIND!! 4 Bedroom, 3.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest
1 Unit Available
10320 Norfolk Dr #4
10320 Norfolk Dr, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1014 sqft
10320 Norfolk Dr #4 Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Johnston. - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is on the 2nd floor. The home features an open concept living space with the kitchen connected to the eat-in dining area and living room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North District
1 Unit Available
6834 Jack London Drive
6834 Jack London Dr, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
6834 Jack London Drive Available 08/07/20 Upto $2400/- CREDIT. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse, 2 Car Attached Garage. - LIMITED TIME SPECIAL UNTIL 5/31- GET IT BEFORE IT'S GONE! $50/- MONTH CREDIT FOR SIGNING A LEASE WITHIN 24 HRS OF TOUR.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North District
1 Unit Available
6933 Daniel DeFoe Drive
6933 Daniel Defoe Dr, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
6933 Daniel DeFoe Drive Available 08/07/20 $2400/- CREDIT. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse, 2 Car Attached Garage. - LIMITED TIME SPECIAL UNTIL 5/31- GET IT BEFORE IT'S GONE! $50/- MONTH CREDIT FOR SIGNING A LEASE WITHIN 24 HRS OF TOUR.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North District
1 Unit Available
6937 Daniel DeFoe Drive
6937 Daniel Defoe Dr, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
6937 Daniel DeFoe Drive Available 07/16/20 $2400/- CREDIT. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse, 2 Car Attached Garage. - The Ridge at Johnston Commons - Available! Call 515-203-4200 or Email info@dsmpropertymanagement.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:34pm
Southwest
1 Unit Available
8536 Long Meadow Lane
8536 Long Meadow Lane, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1703 sqft
Absolute stunning, modern two story home for rent. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath house has over 1700 sq ft of living space. Large windows bring in ample natural light. Modern styled kitchen opens to the dining area.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
East
1 Unit Available
4891 Northwest 62nd Avenue, Apartment 4
4891 Northwest 62nd Avenue, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $675 deposit and first month rent free! UNIT DESCRIPTION Great Neighborhood, Walking distance from Johnston Schools 4891 NW 62ND AVE, JOHNSTON, IA 50131 $675.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
North District
1 Unit Available
6814 Jack London Drive
6814 Jack London Dr, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
$2400/- Credit. 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Townhouse with 2-Car Attached Garage - CALL 515-203-4200 or Email info@dsmpropertymanagement.com to schedule a showing.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
North District
1 Unit Available
6826 Jack London Drive
6826 Jack London Dr, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
6826 Jack London Drive Available 05/05/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse, 2 Car Attached Garage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
East
1 Unit Available
4623 Northwest 62nd Avenue, Apartment 3
4623 Northwest 62nd Avenue, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$725
700 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $725 deposit and first month rent free! UNIT DESCRIPTION Great Neighborhood, Walking distance from Johnston Schools 4623 NW 62ND AVE, JOHNSTON, IA 50131 $725.
Results within 1 mile of Johnston
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Lower Beaver
2 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
3610 Twana Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Apartments in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Beaverdale
13 Units Available
Westchester Square
5528 Meredith Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$815
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
982 sqft
Just a few minutes from dining and entertainment. Outstanding amenities including a pool and ample green space. Apartments feature a fireplace, closets and a private balcony. Appliance packages provided.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
8307 Brookview Place
8307 Brookview Drive, Urbandale, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1327 sqft
- 2 Car Attached Garage - Trash & Recycling Included - Lawncare Included - Snow Removal Included - Stainless Steel Appliances - Granite Countertops - Pet Friendly 2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Grimes
1 Unit Available
3600 SE Glenstone Drive #609
3600 Southeast Glenstone Drive, Grimes, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1614 sqft
3600 SE Glenstone Drive #609 Available 04/10/20 OVER 1700 FINISHED SQFT!! 3 Bed 2.
Results within 5 miles of Johnston
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
10 Units Available
The Club at Washington Heights Apartments
4101 Woodland Plz, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$665
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,072
1480 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Woodland Heights
9 Units Available
Soll
2301 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$932
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
954 sqft
Community has bike storage, electric car charging, and outdoor pool. Apartments feature large closets, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Raccoon River and Chamberlain Park.
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Beaverdale
43 Units Available
The Village at Westchester
5413 Aurora Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$715
1074 sqft
A unique space on 23 acres of park-like land. Onsite amenities include a pool and sundeck. Fireplaces available. Within the Johnston School District. Apartments offer large closets and spacious layouts.
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Sherwood Glen
8825 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$720
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
897 sqft
Located just minutes from shopping and recreation centers, and 10 minutes from Downtown. On-site amenities include a pool and sundeck. Each apartment features large closets and a full kitchen package.
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
4 Units Available
Woodland West
4403 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
792 sqft
A quiet community that's close to area schools and parks with woodland surrounding it. On-site fitness center, pool, sundeck and playground provided. Easy access to area amenities. Spacious interiors with sliding glass doors.
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
25 Units Available
SaddleBrook Apartments
8301 Colby Pkwy, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$835
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1276 sqft
Modern apartments in a friendly residential community. Located between the Urbandale Public Library and North Karen Acres Park. Furnished homes have ovens, laundry facilities and garbage disposals. Media room, parking and swimming pool. Near I-80.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Johnston, IA

Finding an apartment in Johnston that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

