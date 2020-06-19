9015 Telford Cir

Amenities

Available end of June! Spacious single family home with approximately 3,000 sqft finished, including 920 sqft in basement. Upscale finishes including crown molding on kitchen cabinets, fireplace and entertainment center in family room, and 9' ceilings on main floor. Features a large master suite, with jacuzzi, walk-in closet & vaulted ceiling. Finished lower level with a bedroom, a full bath, entertainment room, and daylight windows. Hardwood floor and large-sized deck (20' x 18'). Walking distance to Beaver Creek Elementary School and close to a bike/running trails. Utilities are not included. *** Bonus amenity*** Every month a charge of $15 provides a quality filter conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.