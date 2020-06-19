All apartments in Johnston
Last updated June 9 2020 at 5:35 PM

9015 Telford Cir

9015 Telford Circle · (515) 207-2316
Location

9015 Telford Circle, Johnston, IA 50131
Northwest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jun 30

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Available end of June! Spacious single family home with approximately 3,000 sqft finished, including 920 sqft in basement. Upscale finishes including crown molding on kitchen cabinets, fireplace and entertainment center in family room, and 9' ceilings on main floor. Features a large master suite, with jacuzzi, walk-in closet & vaulted ceiling. Finished lower level with a bedroom, a full bath, entertainment room, and daylight windows. Hardwood floor and large-sized deck (20' x 18'). Walking distance to Beaver Creek Elementary School and close to a bike/running trails. Utilities are not included. *** Bonus amenity*** Every month a charge of $15 provides a quality filter conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9015 Telford Cir have any available units?
9015 Telford Cir has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9015 Telford Cir have?
Some of 9015 Telford Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9015 Telford Cir currently offering any rent specials?
9015 Telford Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9015 Telford Cir pet-friendly?
No, 9015 Telford Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johnston.
Does 9015 Telford Cir offer parking?
No, 9015 Telford Cir does not offer parking.
Does 9015 Telford Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9015 Telford Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9015 Telford Cir have a pool?
Yes, 9015 Telford Cir has a pool.
Does 9015 Telford Cir have accessible units?
No, 9015 Telford Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 9015 Telford Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 9015 Telford Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9015 Telford Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9015 Telford Cir has units with air conditioning.
