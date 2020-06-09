Amenities

6826 Jack London Drive Available 05/05/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse, 2 Car Attached Garage. - The Ridge at Johnston Commons - Available! Call 515-203-4200 For Details



LIMITED TIME SPECIAL UNTIL 3/31 - GET IT BEFORE IT'S GONE!



$50/- MONTH CREDIT FOR SIGNING A LEASE WITHIN 24 HRS OF TOUR. (TOTAL $600/- CREDIT)

$50/- MONTH CREDIT FOR 2 YEAR LEASE.

COMBINE BOTH CREDITS FOR $100/- MONTH DISCOUNT FOR THE ENTIRE 2 YEARS (TOTAL $2400/- CREDIT)



The Ridge offers spacious three bedroom town homes with contemporary interiors, open living spaces and master suites. Each town home boasts an attached two-car garage so you never have to worry about parking. Our professional management and maintenance teams pride themselves on consistently delivering outstanding customer service. Call today to discover your home at The Ridge at Johnston Commons!



TOWN HOME FEATURES



-Brand New Construction

-Open Kitchen and Living Areas

-Contemporary Interiors

-Master Suite

-Spacious Closets

-Designer Appliances

-Window Coverings Provided

-Two-Car Attached Garages

-Pet Friendly

-Near Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment

-Minutes to Interstates/Highways

-Near Johnston City Library

-Close to the Johnston Middle School and the new High School.

-Snow Removal, Lawn Care and Trash Included.

-INTERNET INCLUDED.

-Exceptional Customer Service.

-Near Saylorville Lake.



-Main Level has open floor plan.

-Kitchen has upgraded appliances. All appliances (oven range, refrigerator. microwave, dishwasher) are included.

-Large and bright family room, and dining area. There is a half bath on this level.

-Upper level has a large master bedroom with desk area, walk in closet and attached bathroom.

- There are two additional bedrooms.

-There is a second full bath upstairs.

-Washer and dryer are included on this level.

-Landlord pays HOA dues which takes care of lawn, snow removal and trash service. Monthly rent is $1,450.

-Security deposit: $1,000 (1 month rent).

-Available Immediately.

-Pets at additional monthly fee.



This home is: -Close to Urbandale, Clive, Waukee, West Des Moines, Ankeny or downtown Des Moines.



We have several similar units in Ankeny, Grimes, Pleasant Hill and Johnston - just ask. Images may be representative and of similar property.

Pictures and Video may be of another unit with identical floor plan. Color combination maybe different.



