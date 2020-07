Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar e-payments fire pit key fob access new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Cadence, located in Johnston, is an urban-style community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The community includes expanded amenities such as a pool, two-story community room, attached and detached garage stalls and more. Apartment amenities mimic the upscale urban theme with open floor plans including large islands, walk-in closets, patios/balconies, upgraded finishes and more. The convenient location of Cadence in Johnston offers easy access to major thoroughfares, an abundance of retail options and a central location in the metro.