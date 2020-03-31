All apartments in Hiawatha
Last updated March 31 2020 at 2:36 PM

125 Boyson Road

125 E Boyson Rd · (319) 313-2886
Location

125 E Boyson Rd, Hiawatha, IA 52233

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Must see these newer two bedroom, beautiful condo's at Cedar Trail Village in Hiawatha. Elementary school within walking distance. Close to I380 and shopping.
Just $765. $745 for no patio.

These condos have a washer and dryer, dishwasher, built in microwave, and garage included! Balcony. Secure entry!

Cats welcome with additional deposit.

RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED

Please call Eagle Property Management for a viewing.
We look forward to working with you!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

