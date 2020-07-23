/
linn county
57 Apartments for rent in Linn County, IA📍
2 Units Available
Granite Valley
6741 C Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
940 sqft
This community offers residents a fitness center, dog park, picnic area and recycling. Apartments feature window coverings, washer/dryer hookups and patios/balconies. Chatham Park and Northland Square are both just minutes away.
14 Units Available
Grand Reserve
6214 Rockwell Dr NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
1 Bedroom
$870
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1185 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups and patio or balcony. Community offers gym, pool, putting green and volleyball court. Near St. Andrews Golf Club. Easy access to I-380.
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills
Windsor on the River
2200 Buckingham Dr NW, Cedar Rapids, IA
1 Bedroom
$760
837 sqft
Windsor on the River – Where Tranquility Meets Convenience Find your serenity just minutes from downtown Cedar Rapids, IA, at Windsor on the River.
6 Units Available
The Roosevelt Apartments
200 1st Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$714
519 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
873 sqft
A historically resorted, 12-story apartment community. Onsite amenities include a community room, fitness center, and laundry facilities. River and downtown views from large windows. High ceilings, maple kitchen cabinets, and new appliances.
114 Units Available
Cedar Hills
The Avenue
5200 16th Avenue Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
1 Bedroom
$891
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1052 sqft
The Avenue features brand new 1 & 2 bedroom apartments that feature in-unit washers & dryers, modern kitchens & ample closet space!
1 Unit Available
Taylor
370 8th Avenue SW
370 8th Avenue Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
Large home on the SW side of Cedar Rapids. Three bedrooms upstairs, could be an additional bedroom on main level. Half bath on main level, as well as large living space. Full bath upstairs. Includes carport to rear of home.
1 Unit Available
Taylor
1519 1st St SW
1519 1st Street Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Well kept older home on the SW side. Includes mainly fenced yard and oversized one stall garage. Tenant pays gas/electric. Water is paid by owner, as its shared with small home in the backyard.
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills
627 Bartlet Court Northwest
627 Bartlet Court Northwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2098 sqft
BEAUTIFUL home located just off E Ave on the northwest side on a dead-end street.
1 Unit Available
Kenwood Park
648 32nd Street Northeast
648 32nd Street Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$795
624 sqft
NEW EXTERIOR PAINT IN LAST 5 YEARS. NEWER TEAR OFF AND REPLACE ROOF IN 05'. NEWER INTERIOR PAINT AND CARPET! UPDATED BATH WITH TILE SHOWER! GREAT FRONT PORCH WITH MANY WINDOWS THAT OPEN UP. SMALLER BACK PORCH MAKES GOOD MUD ROOM.
1 Unit Available
1315 Daleview Drive
1315 Daleview Drive, Marion, IA
2 Bedrooms
$695
813 sqft
You will fall in love with this newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath unit in quiet 4 plex in Marion! Stove and Refrigerator provided. Onsite Coin Operated Laundry. Garage available for $50. Water paid! Cat welcome with $400 non-refundable fee.
1 Unit Available
1735 Edgewood Road Northwest
1735 Edgewood Dr NW, Cedar Rapids, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
You will love the spacious livingroom in this great NW 2 bedroom apartment. Appliances provided. Heat and Water Paid! Garage included!! Cats welcome with additional security deposit.
1 Unit Available
Southwest Area
142 20th Avenue Southwest
142 20th Avenue Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$625
900 sqft
You will love this large SW 2 bedroom 1 bath unit with secure entry, off street parking, on site coin operated laundry and heat and water paid!! Stove and Refrigerator provided.
1 Unit Available
125 Boyson Road
125 E Boyson Rd, Hiawatha, IA
2 Bedrooms
$765
875 sqft
Must see these newer two bedroom, beautiful condo's at Cedar Trail Village in Hiawatha. Elementary school within walking distance. Close to I380 and shopping. Just $765. $745 for no patio.
1 Unit Available
Southwest Area
2841 Cory Court Southwest
2841 Cory Court Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$600
875 sqft
Come visit this SW 2 bedroom in quiet 4 plex on dead end street! Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher provided! Convenient to I380 and restaurants! Water paid! Just $600 per month.
1 Unit Available
610 Commercial Court
610 Commercial Court, Fairfax, IA
2 Bedrooms
$875
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You will fall in love with this 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Fairfax, Iowa.
1 Unit Available
2900 Samuel Ct SW Unit A
2900 Samuel Court, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1424 sqft
2900 Samuel Ct SW Unit A Available 08/05/20 Great Location SW side Condo - End unit two story condo conveniently located to HWY 30 and all of the shopping, restaurants and amenities surrounding Edgewood Road. Newer carpet and vinyl plank flooring.
1 Unit Available
RENT SPECIAL Rent to Own 3 bed 3 bath on 1/4 acre
1456 Parkwood Drive Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
CHECK THIS OUT! 1456 Parkwood Dr SE Cedar Rapids This is a MUST SEE!! RENT SPECIAL REDUCED to $1395 if you take possession by July 15. Rent To Own this gorgeous mid-century modern ranch.
1 Unit Available
Oakhill Jackson
421 2nd Ave SW
421 2nd Street Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1840 sqft
New Construction Townhome Blocks Away From Downtown - This zero lot townhouse is part of Kingston Quarters and is located at 421 2nd Ave SW, Cedar Rapids..
1 Unit Available
Southwest Area
Rock Ridge Condominiums
2005 Rockford Road Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$795
975 sqft
Located at 2005, 2015 & 2121 Rockford Road SW in Cedar Rapids. Leasing office is located at 6138 Dean Road SW in Cedar Rapids.
2 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
2525 Prairie Hill Drive, Marion, IA
2 Bedrooms
$930
1315 sqft
Located off Highway 13 in Marion at the intersection of Prairie Ridge Avenue and Prairie Hill Drive. Leasing office is at 5500 Dyer Avenue in Marion. New construction. This is a smoke-free property.
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills
5707 Keswick Court Southwest
5707 Keswick Court Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$850
816 sqft
Cozy split foyer home with full basement. Wooden deck and detached garage. More pictures to come! Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste URL) https://ammtllc.managebuilding.
1 Unit Available
Northwest Area
619 A Avenue NW
619 A Avenue Northwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$595
720 sqft
This quaint private unit located in one of our nicest neighborhoods, just down the street from Roosevelt Middle School, blocks from Jefferson High School, Kingston Stadium and Veterans Memorial Park...
1 Unit Available
780 Ryan Avenue
780 Ryan Avenue, Hiawatha, IA
2 Bedrooms
$595
775 sqft
2 bedroom apartment located just off of Boyson Rd in Hiawatha, right down the street from City Hall.
1 Unit Available
3606 Badger Drive Southwest
3606 Badger Drive Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2306 sqft
RENTAL OPPORTUNITY!! HIGH-END RENTAL PROPERTY! Tired of looking at houses that want an arm and a leg for rent for a mediocre property?? Then we have the home for you! This IMMACULATE, 10-year old property will be available just in time for summer!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Linn County area include University of Northern Iowa, Palmer College of Chiropractic, and Saint Ambrose University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Davenport, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Cedar Falls, and Coralville have apartments for rent.