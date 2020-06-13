/
waterloo
Last updated June 13 2020
56 Apartments for rent in Waterloo, IA📍
Downtown Waterloo
2 Units Available
Income Restricted - Russell Lamson
209 W 5th St, Waterloo, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$603
469 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
712 sqft
Near restaurants and downtown shopping. This modern community features lots of onsite amenities including a media learning center, exercise facility, and trash removal services. Updated kitchens and flooring.
Church Row Historic
1 Unit Available
832 1/2 W 1st St
832 1/2 W 1st St, Waterloo, IA
1 Bedroom
$450
832 1/2 W 1st St - Waterloo, IA - 1 BR, 1 BA - 832 1/2 W 1st St - Waterloo, IA - 1 BR, 1 BA - $450/month One bedroom one bathroom duplex. Water, sewer and garbage included. $450/month. Tenant pays for gas and electric.
1 Unit Available
1201 Wallgate Ave.
1201 Wallgate Avenue, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1002 sqft
1201 Wallgate Ave. Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom , 1 bathroom home for rent - Rent:$925.00 Deposit:$925.00 Nice home in Waterloo in a great location on the corner of Wallgate and Janney.
1 Unit Available
1915 W 4th St
1915 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1560 sqft
1915 W 4th St - 3BR, 1 1/2 BA. Detached 2 stall garage. Fenced in back yard and patio - 1915 W 4th St - 3 BR - 1 1/2 BA - 2 Stall detached garage, Fenced in yard with patio. Front porch. Pet Friendly. Central air.
1 Unit Available
1222 Cornwall Avenue
1222 Cornwall Avenue, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$895
918 sqft
1222 Cornwall Avenue Available 06/16/20 Great Place in Great Location - There are three bedrooms with one and a half baths, hardwood floors, detached garage, and privacy fence at this West Waterloo home.
Common Grounds
1 Unit Available
326 Cutler Street
326 Cutler Street, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$700
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
326 Cutler Street Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home 326 Cutler St Waterloo - This is a Nice Family Home! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home located at 326 Cutler St Waterloo Sliding Doors to Deck on the back of the
Unity
1 Unit Available
632 Cottage St
632 Cottage Street, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$650
1344 sqft
FOR RENT- 632 Cottage *PETS OK* - This 3 bedroom home has a large partially fenced in yard, and has just recently gotten a fresh coat of paint throughout and had the front screened in porch fixed up! Pets ok with additional application and one time
Church Row Historic
1 Unit Available
114 1/2 Allen
114 1/2 Allen St, Waterloo, IA
1 Bedroom
$575
114 1/2 Allen St - Waterloo IA - 1 BR 1 BA - **ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. SECURITY DEPOSIT $300 - 114 1/2 Allen St - Waterloo IA - 1 BR 1 BA - **ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.
Common Grounds
1 Unit Available
537 Reed
537 Reed Street, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$650
704 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home 537 Reed St Waterloo, IA - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Stall Detached garage off alley Hardwood Flooring in living room and both bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
908 W. 6th St
908 West 6th Street, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$650
1246 sqft
FOR RENT- 908 W 6th St *PETS OK* - This 3 bedroom one bathroom home has been recently redone with all new paint and flooring and is conveniently located near laundry facilities and Dollar General and the main bus line in town.
Common Grounds
1 Unit Available
418 Cutler
418 Cutler Street, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$650
669 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home Large Dining/Living Room with Large Windows. Stove and Refrigerator Furnished in kitchen with lots of storage cupboards Washer Dryer Hookups in unfinished basement.
1 Unit Available
313 Dearborn
313 Dearborn Ave, Waterloo, IA
1 Bedroom
$400
780 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex located at 313 Dearborn Waterloo, IA - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex New flooring Stove and Refrigerator Furnished Tenant pays all utilities Shower is located in the basement of this property Single Stall Detached Garage Rent
Gates Park
1 Unit Available
2747 E 4th St
2747 East 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$700
2747 E 4th St Available 07/01/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom house for rent at 2747 E. 4th - Cozy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom house for rent at 2747 E. 4th in Waterloo. Located across from Gates Park! Detached double stall garage with private backyard.
1 Unit Available
3215 Hammond Ave
3215 Hammond Avenue, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
3215 Hammond Ave Available 07/07/20 Two Bedroom Duplex With Garage - NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 7/7/2020.
1 Unit Available
209 Home Park Boulevard
209 Home Park Boulevard, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1450 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House for Rent located at 209 Home Park - Large 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House for Rent located at 209 Home Park in Waterloo. Double stall detached garage. Stove and fridge included. Fenced in yard.
1 Unit Available
1833 Forest
1833 Forest Avenue, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$800
868 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath located at 1822 Forrest Ave Waterloo, IA - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Single Family Home at 1822 Forrest Ave in Waterloo, IA Hardwood Floors, in Living Room, and both main floor bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
606 Lafayette - 301
606 Lafayette St, Waterloo, IA
Studio
$1,000
1000 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
**Not Furnished as shown in pictures** Third floor loft unit with great windows. Polished cement floor and a large open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
606 Sycamore St - B
606 Sycamore St, Waterloo, IA
Studio
$900
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Newton's Building is one of downtown Waterloo's most historic and well known buildings and is now renovated to include 2 apartments on the second level.
Maples
1 Unit Available
610 Mulberry St - 301
610 Mulberry St, Waterloo, IA
Studio
$1,150
1910 sqft
Newly renovated apartment done by top tier construction! Open loft style unit that can be a home, a live-work space or small office. To apply online please click on the link below and click apply on the right... www.jsadevelopment.managebuilding.
Cedar River
1 Unit Available
910 Sycamore Street #8
910 Sycamore Street, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1054 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: Second level apartment in the beautiful River Trails complex! This home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Church Row Historic
1 Unit Available
932 West 3rd Street
932 W 3rd St, Waterloo, IA
4 Bedrooms
$675
3520 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: This 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is located on the second level. Washer and dryer are in the unit. Parking is available next to the building.
Walnut
1 Unit Available
510 Iowa Street
510 Iowa Street, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$550
819 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: This 2 bedroom house is now available. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. No appliances provided.
Church Row Historic
1 Unit Available
532 1/2 Western Ave
532 1/2 Western Ave, Waterloo, IA
1 Bedroom
$450
773 sqft
FOR RENT- 532 1/2 Western Duplex- CAT OK - This centrally located upstairs duplex unit is practically across the street from Irving school and is within walking distance of many amenities including most of the downtown area.
Church Row Historic
1 Unit Available
522 Baltimore St.
522 Baltimore Street, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1344 sqft
3 bed, 1.5 bath home for rent - 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home for rent in Waterloo. Rooms are spacious! 1/2 bath on main level. Fridge and stove included. Unfinished basement and attic for extra storage space.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Waterloo, the median rent is $426 for a studio, $509 for a 1-bedroom, $645 for a 2-bedroom, and $855 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Waterloo, check out our monthly Waterloo Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Waterloo area include University of Northern Iowa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Waterloo from include Cedar Falls, and Marion.