4 Apartments for rent in Dyersville, IA📍
903 SE 2nd Ave
903 2nd Ave SE, Dyersville, IA
Studio
$700
Great Location, for your new or existing business. Large lighted sign to showcase your business/office. Perfect office setting. 745 sqft. Set up with conference room, back storage room. Bathroom. Property has a outdoor shed.
775 NW 6th
775 6th St NW, Dyersville, IA
Studio
$350
Nice office space for lease in Dyersville. 2 offices plus storage area. Your own restroom. Many cabinets. Ready to be your business.
1021 2nd Ave. SE
1021 2nd Avenue Southeast, Dyersville, IA
Studio
$1,700
Great traffic visibility. Located on the corner of a busy Hwy. & street with easy access. Endless possibilities. Perfect location for your restaurant, office or retail. High traffic count with easy ingress & egress from Hwy 136 & 2nd Ave SE.
910 Jamesmeier
910 Jamesmeier Road, Farley, IA
Studio
$2,656
910 Jamesmeier Rd. Farley - 7500 sq ft. Commercial building. Located in The Farley Industrial Park. Built in 2011. Side wall height is 16 ft. Two 20x12 Over Head doors - Fully insulated. Can be divided. 3 Phase available.
