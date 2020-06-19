All apartments in Davenport
1108 N Gaines St.

1108 North Gaines Street · No Longer Available
Location

1108 North Gaines Street, Davenport, IA 52804
Jefferson

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious 1 Bedroom Home | Updated | Pet Friendly - This home in Davenport is NOW ready to be occupied. Spacious living room and updated. Comes up with 1 bedroom 1 bathroom, deck, washer/dryer hookups, 2 On and 1 Off street parking spot available. Pets allowed.

Hurry up! Make a call at 563-514-4956 for showing schedule and/or further queries. Our specialist are available round the clock.

*** AVAIL the MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent! ***

Easy Street Property Management, LLC.
Licensed Real Estate Broker
Iowa and Illinois
5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807

(RLNE3958779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 N Gaines St. have any available units?
1108 N Gaines St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davenport, IA.
How much is rent in Davenport, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Davenport Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 N Gaines St. have?
Some of 1108 N Gaines St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 N Gaines St. currently offering any rent specials?
1108 N Gaines St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 N Gaines St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 N Gaines St. is pet friendly.
Does 1108 N Gaines St. offer parking?
Yes, 1108 N Gaines St. does offer parking.
Does 1108 N Gaines St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 N Gaines St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 N Gaines St. have a pool?
No, 1108 N Gaines St. does not have a pool.
Does 1108 N Gaines St. have accessible units?
No, 1108 N Gaines St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 N Gaines St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 N Gaines St. does not have units with dishwashers.
