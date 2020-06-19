1108 N Gaines St.

Amenities
Spacious 1 Bedroom Home | Updated | Pet Friendly - This home in Davenport is NOW ready to be occupied. Spacious living room and updated. Comes up with 1 bedroom 1 bathroom, deck, washer/dryer hookups, 2 On and 1 Off street parking spot available. Pets allowed.
Hurry up! Make a call at 563-514-4956 for showing schedule and/or further queries. Our specialist are available round the clock.
*** AVAIL the MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent! ***
Easy Street Property Management, LLC.
Licensed Real Estate Broker
Iowa and Illinois
5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807
(RLNE3958779)