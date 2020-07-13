Alexis at Perry Pointe

Amenities
We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website. If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!Located just minutes from I-80 and I-74, this stunning community offers luxury apartments at an affordable price. These one, two or three bedroom apartments feature 9’ ceilings, walk-in closets and a washer and dryer. Efficient central air and heat keep you comfortable year round. And our pet friendly community also provides residents with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center and outdoor pool. Schedule a tour today and find your next home at Alexis.