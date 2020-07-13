Alexis at Perry Pointe

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool garage accessible on-site laundry basketball court bbq/grill clubhouse conference room key fob access online portal package receiving

We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website. If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!Located just minutes from I-80 and I-74, this stunning community offers luxury apartments at an affordable price. These one, two or three bedroom apartments feature 9’ ceilings, walk-in closets and a washer and dryer. Efficient central air and heat keep you comfortable year round. And our pet friendly community also provides residents with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center and outdoor pool. Schedule a tour today and find your next home at Alexis.