Davenport, IA
Alexis at Perry Pointe
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Alexis at Perry Pointe

5001 Sheridan St · (818) 796-5354
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5001 Sheridan St, Davenport, IA 52806
North Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 33 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 158 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Unit 165 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 173 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 120 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 129 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 191 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1271 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alexis at Perry Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
accessible
on-site laundry
basketball court
bbq/grill
clubhouse
conference room
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website. If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!Located just minutes from I-80 and I-74, this stunning community offers luxury apartments at an affordable price. These one, two or three bedroom apartments feature 9’ ceilings, walk-in closets and a washer and dryer. Efficient central air and heat keep you comfortable year round. And our pet friendly community also provides residents with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center and outdoor pool. Schedule a tour today and find your next home at Alexis.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $40 per application
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $100 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash & Water - $35-$50 depending on apartment layout
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alexis at Perry Pointe have any available units?
Alexis at Perry Pointe has 7 units available starting at $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Davenport, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Davenport Rent Report.
What amenities does Alexis at Perry Pointe have?
Some of Alexis at Perry Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alexis at Perry Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Alexis at Perry Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alexis at Perry Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Alexis at Perry Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Alexis at Perry Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Alexis at Perry Pointe offers parking.
Does Alexis at Perry Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alexis at Perry Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alexis at Perry Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Alexis at Perry Pointe has a pool.
Does Alexis at Perry Pointe have accessible units?
Yes, Alexis at Perry Pointe has accessible units.
Does Alexis at Perry Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alexis at Perry Pointe has units with dishwashers.
