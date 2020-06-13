Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:28 PM

113 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Council Bluffs, IA

Finding an apartment in Council Bluffs that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
The West End
13 Units Available
River Park by Broadmoor
20 S 41st St, Council Bluffs, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1135 sqft
River Park offers downtown living without the hassle. River Park Apartments puts you minutes from downtown Omaha and Creighton University. Within the gated community, you can live in any of our spacious studio, one, or two bedroom apartments.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
The West End
1 Unit Available
1129 6th Ave
1129 6th Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Downtown. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 29th 2020.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
The West End
1 Unit Available
221 North 30th Street - #4
221 North 30th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
One bedroom, one bath, fully updated. Top floor unit available. No Smoking. Pet Friendly. $650.00 / month - rent $35.00 / month - utility fee: Water, Trash, and Sewer. $10.00 / month - lawn care, snow removal, and property upkeep $695.
Results within 1 mile of Council Bluffs
Verified

1 of 95

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Old Market
36 Units Available
Old Market Lofts
1011 Jones St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$900
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$910
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1131 sqft
A vintage-style community located in the downtown area. On-site amenities include a sky lounge and rooftop pool with a hot tub. Apartments feature private balconies or patios, large closets and appliances packages.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Old Market
5 Units Available
Cornerstone
1105 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,250
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1374 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cornerstone in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Old Market
5 Units Available
Harney Street Apartments
1115 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$725
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harney Street Apartments in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Heartland Park of America
2 Units Available
Capitol Place
909 Capitol Avenue, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1284 sqft
Capitol Place is The Space to Be in the developing Downtown Omaha landscape. With luxurious retail spaces, contemporary apartments and a dynamic, stylish design, this community stands out as the premier residential landmark in the city.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Bellevue Boulevard West
7 Units Available
Britain Towne
2103 Fraser Ct, Bellevue, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$730
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
875 sqft
Britain Towne offers everything you deserve in your next home. We are located in the city of Bellevue and are just minutes from downtown Omaha. Britain Towne offers easy access to the freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downtown Omaha
43 Units Available
Capitol District Apartments
225 N 12th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$999
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1361 sqft
Just a few minutes from I-480 and the university. Within a walkable downtown community. Community amenities include a private garage for parking, dog park, city lounge and city deck. Apartments are available furnished.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 11 at 02:14pm
North Downtown
9 Units Available
1415 At The Yard
1415 Cuming Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$900
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,207
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1000 sqft
A luxury community near downtown Omaha in the Stadium District. This smoke-free community offers a gym, fire pit, business center and guest suite. Pet-friendly. On-site coffee bar. Modern interiors with hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Old Market
1 Unit Available
The Mayfair
1119 Howard Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,393
1725 sqft
Located in the heart of the Old Market, close to fine dining, shopping and nightlife. Community features a BBQ/picnic area, covered parking and public transportation. A variety of floor plans available.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
CPL
1 Unit Available
4714 S. 17th St.
4714 South 17th Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1455 sqft
4714 S. 17th St. Available 08/25/20 Room for the Whole Family! Large Yard - This large south Omaha home has room for the whole family. 3+ Bedrooms 1 1/2 Baths. This spacious home has mainfloor laundry and new carpet throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Council Bluffs
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Northwest Bellevue
39 Units Available
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$879
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near highways 370 and 75. Easy access to Offutt Air Force Base and the university. On-site dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Large closets, efficient appliances and wood-style plank flooring in each home.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Southwest Bellevue
13 Units Available
Summit by Broadmoor
3904 370 Plz, Bellevue, NE
Studio
$890
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1012 sqft
Just minutes from Offutt Air Force Base, Shadow Lake shopping and entertainment, Summit by Broadmoor welcomes residents new to town, new to the community or just for somewhere new to call home.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Ford Birthsite
1 Unit Available
Sycamore Apartments
1042 S 30th Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom Apartment in Midtown, Omaha - Enjoy stylish and contemporary living in this beautiful 1 bedroom apartment in Midtown! Featuring a fenced in patio and culinary style kitchen. Also complete with all appliances! (RLNE2899034)
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Northwest Bellevue
8 Units Available
Southwinds Apartments
4732 Virginia St, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$787
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
990 sqft
Welcome to Southwinds, your new home! Quiet and friendly community with 1 and 2 bedrooms conveniently located near Bellevue Offutt AFB.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Blackstone
6 Units Available
Blackstone Depot
3820 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$895
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Depot in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
2 Units Available
Viewhouse
1111 North 27th Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$755
1042 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Viewhouse in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Nebraska Medical Center
4 Units Available
Blackstone Station
3824 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$830
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Station in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Blackstone
4 Units Available
Blackstone Union
401 South 41st Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$905
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Union in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
2 Units Available
Midtown Court
508 S 35th Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$695
350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Midtown Court in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:35pm
$
Market West
14 Units Available
1501 Jackson
1501 Jackson St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$849
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a prime location in the Old Market neighborhood, 1501 Jackson boasts luxury apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Southwest Bellevue
20 Units Available
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$818
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,244
1291 sqft
Indulge in a conscience-free life of luxury and comfort at The Vue Apartments, where your dream home is no longer just a fantasy. Each of our apartments in Bellevue, NE, was created with your safety and relaxation in mind.
Verified

1 of 102

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Fontenelle
20 Units Available
Fontenelle Hills
200 Martin Dr, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$763
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,068
1507 sqft
Located on 42 acres of wooded land. On-site pool and lots of green space. Near Highway 75. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades and open fireplaces. Balconies and patios available. Fireplaces in some units.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Council Bluffs, IA

Finding an apartment in Council Bluffs that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

