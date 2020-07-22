Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:00 PM

15 Studio Apartments for rent in Council Bluffs, IA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Council Bluffs living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
23 Units Available
The West End
Broadmoor at River's Edge
4141 Rivers Edge, Council Bluffs, IA
Studio
$990
633 sqft
Broadmoor at River's Edge is located at 4141 River's Edge Pkwy Council Bluffs, IA and is managed by Broadmoor Development, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Results within 1 mile of Council Bluffs
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
Old Market
Harney Street Apartments
1115 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$800
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harney Street Apartments in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 94

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
27 Units Available
Old Market
Old Market Lofts
1011 Jones St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$890
676 sqft
A vintage-style community located in the downtown area. On-site amenities include a sky lounge and rooftop pool with a hot tub. Apartments feature private balconies or patios, large closets and appliances packages.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 15 at 02:18 PM
12 Units Available
North Downtown
1415 At The Yard
1415 Cuming Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$850
553 sqft
A luxury community near downtown Omaha in the Stadium District. This smoke-free community offers a gym, fire pit, business center and guest suite. Pet-friendly. On-site coffee bar. Modern interiors with hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Council Bluffs
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
4 Units Available
Blackstone
Blackstone Depot
3820 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$895
566 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Depot in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
Nebraska Medical Center
Blackstone Station
3824 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$865
490 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Station in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
15 Units Available
Old Market
Jones 13
1301 Jones St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$850
540 sqft
In the heart of the Downtown area. A modern community near Old Market District. It's close to everything. Apartments feature granite countertops and complete kitchen packages. Courtyard patio provided. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Southwest Bellevue
Summit by Broadmoor
3904 370 Plz, Bellevue, NE
Studio
$915
604 sqft
Just minutes from Offutt Air Force Base, Shadow Lake shopping and entertainment, Summit by Broadmoor welcomes residents new to town, new to the community or just for somewhere new to call home.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated October 31 at 06:21 PM
7 Units Available
Old Market
Skinner Macaroni Lofts
1323 Jackson St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$805
665 sqft
A charming community with many updates including custom granite countertops, chef-inspired kitchens, and exposed brick throughout it. Located in a restored, historic building. Near the theater and area dining. Rooftop sundeck provided.
Results within 10 miles of Council Bluffs
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
25 Units Available
Camelot Village Apartments
2344 N 92nd Ave, Omaha, NE
Studio
$665
550 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with spacious closets and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy access to the on-site fitness center and pool. Minutes from I-680. Close to dining and nightlife in downtown Omaha.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
11 Units Available
Broadmoor63
2323 South 63rd Circle, Omaha, NE
Studio
$1,245
628 sqft
Broadmoo63, located in Aksarben Village, Omaha, NE.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Bentley by Broadmoor
822 N 94th Ct, Omaha, NE
Studio
$660
475 sqft
Bentley by Broadmoor Apartments puts you close to Omaha’s finest shopping, dining and entertainment! With easy access to the interstate, you will find yourself nestled in the middle of Omaha just minutes away from everything.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Maple Village
Beacon Hill Apartments
9315 Maplewood Blvd, Omaha, NE
Studio
$585
559 sqft
The Beacon Hill Apartments offer studio, one, and two bedroom apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
18 Units Available
Aksarben - Elmwood Park
Aksarben Village by Broadmoor
2225 S 64th Plz, Omaha, NE
Studio
$940
605 sqft
Urban Living has been redefined. Broadmoor at Aksarben Village where work meets play, cosmopolitan meets sophistication and luxury meets convenience. You will experience contemporary living that goes beyond your normal apartment.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
22 Units Available
Axis
10532 South 97th Street, Papillion, NE
Studio
$825
562 sqft
At the end of the day, come home to Axis in Papillion, Nebraska. We’re peacefully tucked away, but with easy access to Downtown Omaha, Papillion Landing, Papio Trail, and local restaurants and boutique shops.
What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Council Bluffs, IA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Council Bluffs living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Council Bluffs during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

