601 6th Ave Available 07/01/20 601 6th Ave Coralville, IA 52241 - This 3 bedroom / 1 bath house is close to many great restaurants, grocery stores, Coralville Library, Performing Arts Building, Rec Center, tennis courts, city parks and water park. It is also situated close to several bus routes.



Hardwood floors in main part of house, large kitchen with dining area just off kitchen, fireplace in the living room and in large family room in basement. Screened porch/breeze way to one car garage. Includes washer and dryer in lower level.



Tenants pay all utilities. Landlord responsible for lawn care.



Apply online and pay online at www.k-rem.com



No Pets Allowed



