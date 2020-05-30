All apartments in Coralville
601 6th Ave

601 6th Avenue · (319) 354-0386
Location

601 6th Avenue, Coralville, IA 52241
Coralville

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 601 6th Ave · Avail. Jul 1

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
garage
tennis court
601 6th Ave Available 07/01/20 601 6th Ave Coralville, IA 52241 - This 3 bedroom / 1 bath house is close to many great restaurants, grocery stores, Coralville Library, Performing Arts Building, Rec Center, tennis courts, city parks and water park. It is also situated close to several bus routes.

Hardwood floors in main part of house, large kitchen with dining area just off kitchen, fireplace in the living room and in large family room in basement. Screened porch/breeze way to one car garage. Includes washer and dryer in lower level.

Tenants pay all utilities. Landlord responsible for lawn care.

Apply online and pay online at www.k-rem.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3431666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 6th Ave have any available units?
601 6th Ave has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 601 6th Ave have?
Some of 601 6th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 6th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
601 6th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 6th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 601 6th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coralville.
Does 601 6th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 601 6th Ave does offer parking.
Does 601 6th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 6th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 6th Ave have a pool?
No, 601 6th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 601 6th Ave have accessible units?
No, 601 6th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 601 6th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 6th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 601 6th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 6th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
