Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:27 AM
16 Apartments For Rent Near Coe College
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
The Roosevelt Apartments
200 1st Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$714
519 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
873 sqft
A historically resorted, 12-story apartment community. Onsite amenities include a community room, fitness center, and laundry facilities. River and downtown views from large windows. High ceilings, maple kitchen cabinets, and new appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast
3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2400 sqft
Beautiful house in a quiet neighborhood with 2,400 finished sq. ft., close to schools, and easy access to I-380 and shopping/restaurants. This house is a 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch with stunning hardwood floors coved ceilings.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
Kenwood Park
523 37th Street Northeast
523 37th Street Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1271 sqft
This property has 3 Big Bedrooms and 1 Full updated bathroom. Updated kitchen area with newer appliances and a HUGE finished loft area! A finished basement perfect for a playroom! 1 stall detached garage.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
Wellington Heights
615 16th Street Southeast
615 16th Street Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1007 sqft
2 bedroom house available for rent! Move-in ready blocks from McKinley Steam Academy and Mercy Medical centers! Tenants are responsible for all utilities (electric, gas, & city municipal), as well as, lawn care and snow removal! Garage parking
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1516 Sierra Drive Northeast
1516 Sierra Drive Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2590 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in a great neighborhood on almost a half acre lot. Remodeled throughout the home with new paint, flooring, light fixtures. The kitchen features white cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
Southwest Area
Rock Ridge Condominiums
2005 Rockford Road Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$795
975 sqft
Located at 2005, 2015 & 2121 Rockford Road SW in Cedar Rapids. Leasing office is located at 6138 Dean Road SW in Cedar Rapids.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
RENT SPECIAL Rent to Own 3 bed 3 bath on 1/4 acre
1456 Parkwood Drive Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
CHECK THIS OUT!! 1456 Parkwood Dr SE Cedar Rapids This is a MUST SEE!! RENT SPECIAL REDUCED to $1395 if you take possession by July 15. Rent To Own this gorgeous mid-century modern ranch.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
2526 1st Ave NE
2526 1st Avenue East, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1337 sqft
2526 1st Ave NE Available 05/22/20 6 month lease available! Beautiful home!! Move in ready, many updates its a must see! - Large charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home with several must see highlights! Located on the NE side of Cedar Rapids, this home has
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
Southwest Area
645 16th Avenue Southwest - 1
645 16th Avenue Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$675
596 sqft
Lower unit in a conveniently located, quiet duplex on the SW side! Tenants are responsible for electric and gas only, landlord pays water.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
Oakhill Jackson
421 2nd Ave SW
421 2nd Street Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1840 sqft
New Construction Townhome Blocks Away From Downtown - This zero lot townhouse is part of Kingston Quarters and is located at 421 2nd Ave SW, Cedar Rapids..
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
2404 11th Avenue Southeast
2404 11th Avenue Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1227 sqft
2404 11th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA is a single family home that contains 1,354 sq ft, with 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms Large kitchen, large living room space with fireplace and lots of light.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
Northwest Area
621 A Avenue NW
621 A Avenue Northwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$595
720 sqft
This quaint private unit located in one of our nicest neighborhoods, just down the street from Roosevelt Middle School, blocks from Jefferson High School, Kingston Stadium and Veterans Memorial Park...
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
Southwest Area
142 20th Avenue Southwest
142 20th Avenue Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$625
900 sqft
You will love this large SW 2 bedroom 1 bath unit with secure entry, off street parking, on site coin operated laundry and heat and water paid!! Stove and Refrigerator provided.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
Mound View
1006 17th Street Northeast
1006 17th Street Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$850
625 sqft
The house is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood less than a block away from the new Mount Mercy Athletic Complex, near Daniels Park, the Cedar Valley biking trails, Mount Mercy University and Coe College.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1327 K Avenue Northeast
1327 K Avenue Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1004 sqft
Stay tuned for more details! Pets welcome with additional fees! Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste URL) https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ Schedule A Showing Here! (Copy & Paste URL) https://ammtllc.managebuilding.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
Northwest Area
619 A Avenue NW
619 A Avenue Northwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$595
720 sqft
This quaint private unit located in one of our nicest neighborhoods, just down the street from Roosevelt Middle School, blocks from Jefferson High School, Kingston Stadium and Veterans Memorial Park...