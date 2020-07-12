/
/
/
kirkwood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:58 PM
141 Apartments for rent in Kirkwood, Coralville, IA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
4 Units Available
The Hampton at Coral Ridge
2260 10th St, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,267
1215 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, central air-conditioning and plush carpeting. The pet-friendly community has a well-equipped fitness center, a dog park and on-site laundry. Coral Ridge Mall is just seven minutes away.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1104 21st Ave Pl
1104 21st Avenue Place, Coralville, IA
1 Bedroom
$655
1104 21st Ave Pl Available 08/01/20 1104 21st Ave Pl Coralville, IA 52241 - Spacious upper level one bedroom, one bathroom unit with off-street parking. Close to bus routes, shopping, Hy-Vee and many restaurants.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1502 21st Ave Pl
1502 21st Avenue Place, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$650
768 sqft
1502 21st Ave Pl Available 08/01/20 1502 21st Ave Pl Coralville, IA 52241 - Do you want to be close to everything? This spacious 2 bedroom / 1 bath main-level unit has it.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2130 10th St
2130 10th Street, Coralville, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1781 sqft
2130 10th St Available 09/01/20 3-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath duplex in Coralville - 3-bedrooms (2 up top and one on lower level), 2 1/2 baths, 2-car garage, screened-in deck, lower level walk-out basement onto patio, back yard, and all the creature
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
407 21st Avenue Place
407 21st Avenue Place, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$785
407 21st Avenue Place Available 08/01/20 2-bedroom, 1-bath condo in Coralville - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condominium is close to Coralville Hy-Vee, Coral Ridge Mall, Coral Ridge public library, public pool, and dozens of eating establishments.
Results within 1 mile of Kirkwood
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
2264 Holiday Road
2264 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
885 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1289088?source=marketing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Coralville.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2268 Holiday Rd #406
2268 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$885
872 sqft
2268 Holiday Rd #406 Available 08/10/20 2268 Holiday Rd #406, Coralville, IA 52241 - Second floor 2 bedroom / 1 bath with fireplace in the living room, breakfast bar in the kitchen, detached one car garage. Washer and dryer in the unit.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2266 Holiday Rd #303
2266 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
891 sqft
FALL 2020 with Summer Early Move-In Option! 2 Bedroom, 1 bath condo in Northwest Coralville - 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in quiet association. Recently repainted and re-carpeted. All appliances included, including washer and dryer. 1 car garage.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1512 1st Avenue
1512 1st Avenue, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$935
950 sqft
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE NOW SUBLEASE TERM: NOW to 7/28/20 with NO opportunity to renew. [SHORT TERM SUBLEASE ONLY] Occupancy [Limited to 3 non-related adults] Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1303 5th Street - 608, Unit 608
1303 5th Street, Coralville, IA
Studio
$1,200
1 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top floor luxurious Unfurnished studio available for lease. Wall to wall windows, high end finishes, Washer and Dryer in unit. Luxury vinyl plank flooring, updated appliances in kitchenette.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1100 Kennedy Parkway
1100 Kennedy Parkway, Johnson County, IA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1100 Kennedy Parkway in Johnson County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2212 Holiday Rd
2212 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2122 sqft
2212 Holiday Rd Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020!!! Incredible 3 bedroom Tonwhouse overlooking North Ridge Park - Available August 1, 2020 - This three level townhouse offers custom painted interior with refinished hardwood floors.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
863 Kennedy Pkwy
863 Kennedy Parkway, Iowa City, IA
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
3299 sqft
863 Kennedy Pkwy Available 07/15/20 Impressive 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home for Immediate Rental! - Impressive ranch style home located in Cardinal Ridge Subdivision near Borlaug Elementary school.
Results within 5 miles of Kirkwood
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
824 E Market St
824 East Market Street, Iowa City, IA
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
Available 08/01/20 824 Market Street Street Iowa City IA – Large 5 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House Downtown Iowa City On U of I Campus! Call Now 319-354-0028 or Email Us Now To Schedule A Private Showing! Sorry No Pets! No Smoking! Large 5 Bedroom, 2
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
223 Woodside Dr
223 Woodside Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
223 Woodside Dr Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo Near Kinnick! - 2 bedroom/2 bath condo near Kinnick and University of Iowa. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831580)
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1012 Friendly Avenue
1012 Friendly Avenue, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1012 Friendly Avenue Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Home - Fully Furnished - Available 8/1. Recently updated single family home with HUGE yard and available detached garage. A perfect home for a well behaved dog and his/her family.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
415 North Governor Street
415 North Governor Street, Iowa City, IA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2496 sqft
415 North Governor Street Available 08/01/20 Recently Updated 5 bedroom Home close to Downtown IC - Fall Leasing - 8/1/2020 Great home in IC's historic GooseTown.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
803 E. College Street #02
803 East College Street, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
803 E. College Street #02 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 2 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - By Request Only] Email Leasing@westwindsrealestate.com for more details.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
821 Melrose Avenue
821 Melrose Avenue, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st - AVAILABLE 7/1/20 Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1064 Newton Road
1064 Newton Road, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 SPECIAL EARLY BIRD PRICE !! JUST A 2 MINUTE WALK TO THE UIHC, DENTAL AND MEDICAL SCHOOL… JUST ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE CARVER HAWKEYE ARENA ! 3 Bedroom Apts.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
403 S. Lucas Street
403 South Lucas Street, Iowa City, IA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2263 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
403 S. Lucas Street Available 07/31/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 6 non-related adults] Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
985 Manitou Trail
985 Manitou Trail, Iowa City, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,045
1833 sqft
985 Manitou Trail Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom, 3 bath close to University and available this summer! - Spacious 4 bedroom/3 bath with over 1800 finished sq. ft. available for rent in Mackinaw Village.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2410 Bittersweet Ct
2410 Bittersweet Court, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$865
1395 sqft
2410 Bittersweet Ct Available 10/01/20 2410 Bittersweet Ct Iowa City, IA 52240 - Westside Iowa City three bedroom / 2 bath multi-level townhouse; two bedrooms and full bath on the upper level and one bedroom or family room is on the lower level,
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1848 W. Benton #302
1848 West Benton Street, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
*****FLASH SALE***** - ***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** Modern condos 2 bed/2 bath or 2+ BR (has a large 3rd room could be office/den) +2 full bathrooms, walk in closet in master bath.