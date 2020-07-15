/
/
/
MTMERCY
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:27 AM
12 Apartments For Rent Near Mount Mercy College
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
6 Units Available
The Roosevelt Apartments
200 1st Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$714
519 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
873 sqft
A historically resorted, 12-story apartment community. Onsite amenities include a community room, fitness center, and laundry facilities. River and downtown views from large windows. High ceilings, maple kitchen cabinets, and new appliances.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast
3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2400 sqft
Beautiful house in a quiet neighborhood with 2,400 finished sq. ft., close to schools, and easy access to I-380 and shopping/restaurants. This house is a 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch with stunning hardwood floors coved ceilings.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Kenwood Park
523 37th Street Northeast
523 37th Street Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1271 sqft
This property has 3 Big Bedrooms and 1 Full updated bathroom. Updated kitchen area with newer appliances and a HUGE finished loft area! A finished basement perfect for a playroom! 1 stall detached garage.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Wellington Heights
615 16th Street Southeast
615 16th Street Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1007 sqft
2 bedroom house available for rent! Move-in ready blocks from McKinley Steam Academy and Mercy Medical centers! Tenants are responsible for all utilities (electric, gas, & city municipal), as well as, lawn care and snow removal! Garage parking
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
1516 Sierra Drive Northeast
1516 Sierra Drive Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2590 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in a great neighborhood on almost a half acre lot. Remodeled throughout the home with new paint, flooring, light fixtures. The kitchen features white cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 24
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2526 1st Ave NE
2526 1st Avenue East, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1337 sqft
2526 1st Ave NE Available 05/22/20 6 month lease available! Beautiful home!! Move in ready, many updates its a must see! - Large charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home with several must see highlights! Located on the NE side of Cedar Rapids, this home has
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
810 Bridgit Lane
810 Bridgit Lane Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$675
850 sqft
Tired of Scraping your windows this winter? You will love this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath unit with Balcony and Garage included!! Cats welcome with additional security deposit. Coin operated laundry in building.
1 of 32
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Oakhill Jackson
421 2nd Ave SW
421 2nd Street Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1840 sqft
New Construction Townhome Blocks Away From Downtown - This zero lot townhouse is part of Kingston Quarters and is located at 421 2nd Ave SW, Cedar Rapids..
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
4006 Westover Road Southeast
4006 Westover Road Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$625
1000 sqft
You will love this large 2 bedroom 1 bath home with fireplace and secure entry. Heat and water is paid! The garage is included! RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED Please call Eagle Property Management to schedule a viewing.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
2404 11th Avenue Southeast
2404 11th Avenue Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1227 sqft
2404 11th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA is a single family home that contains 1,354 sq ft, with 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms Large kitchen, large living room space with fireplace and lots of light.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Mound View
1006 17th Street Northeast
1006 17th Street Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$850
625 sqft
The house is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood less than a block away from the new Mount Mercy Athletic Complex, near Daniels Park, the Cedar Valley biking trails, Mount Mercy University and Coe College.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
1327 K Avenue Northeast
1327 K Avenue Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1004 sqft
Stay tuned for more details! Pets welcome with additional fees! Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste URL) https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ Schedule A Showing Here! (Copy & Paste URL) https://ammtllc.managebuilding.