AL
/
Off-Campus Housing
/
IA
/
MTMERCY
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:27 AM

12 Apartments For Rent Near Mount Mercy College

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
6 Units Available
The Roosevelt Apartments
200 1st Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$714
519 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
873 sqft
A historically resorted, 12-story apartment community. Onsite amenities include a community room, fitness center, and laundry facilities. River and downtown views from large windows. High ceilings, maple kitchen cabinets, and new appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast
3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2400 sqft
Beautiful house in a quiet neighborhood with 2,400 finished sq. ft., close to schools, and easy access to I-380 and shopping/restaurants. This house is a 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch with stunning hardwood floors coved ceilings.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Kenwood Park
523 37th Street Northeast
523 37th Street Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1271 sqft
This property has 3 Big Bedrooms and 1 Full updated bathroom. Updated kitchen area with newer appliances and a HUGE finished loft area! A finished basement perfect for a playroom! 1 stall detached garage.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Wellington Heights
615 16th Street Southeast
615 16th Street Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1007 sqft
2 bedroom house available for rent! Move-in ready blocks from McKinley Steam Academy and Mercy Medical centers! Tenants are responsible for all utilities (electric, gas, & city municipal), as well as, lawn care and snow removal! Garage parking

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
1516 Sierra Drive Northeast
1516 Sierra Drive Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2590 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in a great neighborhood on almost a half acre lot. Remodeled throughout the home with new paint, flooring, light fixtures. The kitchen features white cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2526 1st Ave NE
2526 1st Avenue East, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1337 sqft
2526 1st Ave NE Available 05/22/20 6 month lease available! Beautiful home!! Move in ready, many updates its a must see! - Large charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home with several must see highlights! Located on the NE side of Cedar Rapids, this home has

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
810 Bridgit Lane
810 Bridgit Lane Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$675
850 sqft
Tired of Scraping your windows this winter? You will love this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath unit with Balcony and Garage included!! Cats welcome with additional security deposit. Coin operated laundry in building.

1 of 32

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Oakhill Jackson
421 2nd Ave SW
421 2nd Street Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1840 sqft
New Construction Townhome Blocks Away From Downtown - This zero lot townhouse is part of Kingston Quarters and is located at 421 2nd Ave SW, Cedar Rapids..

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
4006 Westover Road Southeast
4006 Westover Road Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$625
1000 sqft
You will love this large 2 bedroom 1 bath home with fireplace and secure entry. Heat and water is paid! The garage is included! RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED Please call Eagle Property Management to schedule a viewing.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
2404 11th Avenue Southeast
2404 11th Avenue Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1227 sqft
2404 11th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA is a single family home that contains 1,354 sq ft, with 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms Large kitchen, large living room space with fireplace and lots of light.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Mound View
1006 17th Street Northeast
1006 17th Street Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$850
625 sqft
The house is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood less than a block away from the new Mount Mercy Athletic Complex, near Daniels Park, the Cedar Valley biking trails, Mount Mercy University and Coe College.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
1327 K Avenue Northeast
1327 K Avenue Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1004 sqft
Stay tuned for more details! Pets welcome with additional fees! Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste URL) https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ Schedule A Showing Here! (Copy & Paste URL) https://ammtllc.managebuilding.

Similar Pages

Cedar Rapids 2 BedroomsCedar Rapids Apartments with BalconyCedar Rapids Apartments with ParkingCedar Rapids Dog Friendly ApartmentsCedar Rapids Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waterloo, IACoralville, IAIowa City, IAMuscatine, IANorth Liberty, IAMarion, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Mount Mercy UniversityCoe College