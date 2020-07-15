Apartment List
/
IA
/
coralville
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:42 PM

14 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Coralville, IA

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kirkwood
1104 21st Ave Pl
1104 21st Avenue Place, Coralville, IA
1 Bedroom
$655
1104 21st Ave Pl Available 08/01/20 1104 21st Ave Pl Coralville, IA 52241 - Spacious upper level one bedroom, one bathroom unit with off-street parking. Close to bus routes, shopping, Hy-Vee and many restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Coralville

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
University Heights
415 Grandview Court
415 Grandview Ct, University Heights, IA
1 Bedroom
$900
548 sqft
415 Grandview Court Available 08/01/20 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment close to UIHC, Dental building and Kinnick - Very nice and clean 1 bedroom luxury condo in Grandview Court. Available August 1st.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
University Heights
214 Grandview Court
214 Grandview Ct, University Heights, IA
1 Bedroom
$940
628 sqft
214 Grandview Court Available 08/01/20 Amazing Renovated 1 Bedroom Condo in University Heights - With a separate living room, kitchen, and bedroom, this renovated condo feels spacious but compartmentalized, giving it a feeling of security and

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Manville Heights
817 1/2 River St
817 1/2 River St, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
817 1/2 River St Available 08/03/20 1 Bedroom Apartment in House close to UIHC! Great location! - This apartment is spacious with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, living room, and non-conforming bedroom that can be used as an office.
Results within 5 miles of Coralville

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Walden Woods
2601 Westwinds Drive
2601 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$675
532 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2635 #06] https://youtu.be/HPGZsbItN3M *NOTE: 2601 Westwinds Drive #05 does not include a washer a dryer shown in this video tour. [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2643 #01] https://youtu.

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest
2639 Westwinds Drive
2639 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
532 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2635 #06] https://youtu.be/HPGZsbItN3M [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2643 #01] https://youtu.

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Creekside
912 2nd Avenue
912 2nd Avenue, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$695
500 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 2 non-related adults] 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City. This 2nd floor apartment is in a commercial building and features a spacious living room with wall/window air conditioning.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
College Green
803 E. College Street #02
803 East College Street, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$750
803 E. College Street #02 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 2 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - By Request Only] Email Leasing@westwindsrealestate.com for more details.

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Oakcrest
825 Oakcrest - 3
825 Oakcrest Street, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$780
400 sqft
Fall Leasing. Available August 1st. Rent $780.00 and $780.00 Deposit. Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Iowa City on the bus line. Off street parking. Heat, water, and trash are included with rent. Laundry in the building.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Northside
905 n dodge st
905 North Dodge Street, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$650
Available 08/01/20 1 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 168258 One bedroom. Rent 650. depostit 650 due at the time to sign the lease. No application fees, Dryer and washer. Two parking spaces available. Cats allowed no extra charge.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 01:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Penn
450 North Dubuque Street
450 North Dubuque Street, North Liberty, IA
1 Bedroom
$650
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 450 North Dubuque Street in North Liberty. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Melrose
317 Myrtle Ave # 2
317 Myrtle Avenue, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$795
317.5 Myrtle Avenue Street Iowa City IA – One Bedroom Basement Apartment For Rent! Great Westside Location! Call Now or Email Us 319.354.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest
2631 Westwinds Drive, #4
2631 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$650
532 sqft
2631 Westwinds Dr. # 4 Available 08/01/20 FALL 2020 1 bedroom, 1 bath Condo on Iowa City's west side - Located right next door to West High School and Fareway on Iowa City's west side, this condo is in an amazing location.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
College Green
722 Iowa Avenue #02
722 Iowa Ave, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$900
722 Iowa Avenue #02 Available 08/14/20 $900 | 1 Bedroom + Study, 1 Bathroom - APARTMENT | Available AUGUST** - SUBLEASE - This APARTMENT is available for AUGUST 2020** move in! Sublease Available AUGUST 2020** Sublease Term: AUGUST 2020** to

Similar Pages

Coralville 1 BedroomsCoralville 2 BedroomsCoralville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCoralville 3 Bedrooms
Coralville Apartments with BalconiesCoralville Apartments with GaragesCoralville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Coralville Apartments with ParkingCoralville Dog Friendly ApartmentsCoralville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Iowa City, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IA
Marion, IA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Kirkwood