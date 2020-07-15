/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:42 PM
14 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Coralville, IA
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kirkwood
1104 21st Ave Pl
1104 21st Avenue Place, Coralville, IA
1 Bedroom
$655
1104 21st Ave Pl Available 08/01/20 1104 21st Ave Pl Coralville, IA 52241 - Spacious upper level one bedroom, one bathroom unit with off-street parking. Close to bus routes, shopping, Hy-Vee and many restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Coralville
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
University Heights
415 Grandview Court
415 Grandview Ct, University Heights, IA
1 Bedroom
$900
548 sqft
415 Grandview Court Available 08/01/20 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment close to UIHC, Dental building and Kinnick - Very nice and clean 1 bedroom luxury condo in Grandview Court. Available August 1st.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
University Heights
214 Grandview Court
214 Grandview Ct, University Heights, IA
1 Bedroom
$940
628 sqft
214 Grandview Court Available 08/01/20 Amazing Renovated 1 Bedroom Condo in University Heights - With a separate living room, kitchen, and bedroom, this renovated condo feels spacious but compartmentalized, giving it a feeling of security and
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Manville Heights
817 1/2 River St
817 1/2 River St, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
817 1/2 River St Available 08/03/20 1 Bedroom Apartment in House close to UIHC! Great location! - This apartment is spacious with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, living room, and non-conforming bedroom that can be used as an office.
Results within 5 miles of Coralville
1 of 16
Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Walden Woods
2601 Westwinds Drive
2601 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$675
532 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2635 #06] https://youtu.be/HPGZsbItN3M *NOTE: 2601 Westwinds Drive #05 does not include a washer a dryer shown in this video tour. [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2643 #01] https://youtu.
1 of 14
Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest
2639 Westwinds Drive
2639 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
532 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2635 #06] https://youtu.be/HPGZsbItN3M [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 2643 #01] https://youtu.
1 of 11
Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Creekside
912 2nd Avenue
912 2nd Avenue, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$695
500 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 2 non-related adults] 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment located in Iowa City. This 2nd floor apartment is in a commercial building and features a spacious living room with wall/window air conditioning.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
College Green
803 E. College Street #02
803 East College Street, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$750
803 E. College Street #02 Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Occupancy [Limited to 2 non-related adults] [VIDEO TOUR - By Request Only] Email Leasing@westwindsrealestate.com for more details.
1 of 8
Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Oakcrest
825 Oakcrest - 3
825 Oakcrest Street, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$780
400 sqft
Fall Leasing. Available August 1st. Rent $780.00 and $780.00 Deposit. Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Iowa City on the bus line. Off street parking. Heat, water, and trash are included with rent. Laundry in the building.
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Northside
905 n dodge st
905 North Dodge Street, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$650
Available 08/01/20 1 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 168258 One bedroom. Rent 650. depostit 650 due at the time to sign the lease. No application fees, Dryer and washer. Two parking spaces available. Cats allowed no extra charge.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 01:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Penn
450 North Dubuque Street
450 North Dubuque Street, North Liberty, IA
1 Bedroom
$650
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 450 North Dubuque Street in North Liberty. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Melrose
317 Myrtle Ave # 2
317 Myrtle Avenue, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$795
317.5 Myrtle Avenue Street Iowa City IA – One Bedroom Basement Apartment For Rent! Great Westside Location! Call Now or Email Us 319.354.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest
2631 Westwinds Drive, #4
2631 Westwinds Drive, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$650
532 sqft
2631 Westwinds Dr. # 4 Available 08/01/20 FALL 2020 1 bedroom, 1 bath Condo on Iowa City's west side - Located right next door to West High School and Fareway on Iowa City's west side, this condo is in an amazing location.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
College Green
722 Iowa Avenue #02
722 Iowa Ave, Iowa City, IA
1 Bedroom
$900
722 Iowa Avenue #02 Available 08/14/20 $900 | 1 Bedroom + Study, 1 Bathroom - APARTMENT | Available AUGUST** - SUBLEASE - This APARTMENT is available for AUGUST 2020** move in! Sublease Available AUGUST 2020** Sublease Term: AUGUST 2020** to
Similar Pages
Coralville Apartments with BalconiesCoralville Apartments with GaragesCoralville Apartments with Hardwood Floors