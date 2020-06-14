123 Apartments for rent in Coralville, IA with garage

Apartment List
Coralville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail...
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Kirkwood
3 Units Available
The Hampton at Coral Ridge
2260 10th St, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$955
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, central air-conditioning and plush carpeting. The pet-friendly community has a well-equipped fitness center, a dog park and on-site laundry. Coral Ridge Mall is just seven minutes away.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
2873 Coral Court
2873 Coral Court, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$895
886 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Coralville. This condo is located in a secured building and is on the 3rd [TOP] floor and features a living room with vaulted ceilings, walk-out deck and fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
North Ridge
1 Unit Available
2264 Holiday Road
2264 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
885 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Coralville. This 3rd [TOP] floor condo is located in a secure building and features central air. The living room features vaulted ceilings, fireplace and spacious walk out deck.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Wickham
1 Unit Available
1512 1st Avenue
1512 1st Avenue, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$935
950 sqft
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE NOW SUBLEASE TERM: NOW to 7/28/20 with NO opportunity to renew. [SHORT TERM SUBLEASE ONLY] Occupancy [Limited to 3 non-related adults] 2 Bed, 2 Bathroom condo in located in Coralville.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Ridge
1 Unit Available
2281 Holiday Road
2281 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2183 sqft
2281 Holiday Road Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath condo in Coralville - This 3-level duplex is in a great location on Holiday Rd. in Coralville, close to shopping and I-80/I-380/North Liberty. 3 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kirkwood
1 Unit Available
1431 Kodiak Ct
1431 Kodiak Court, Coralville, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1381 sqft
1431 Kodiak Ct Available 08/01/20 1431 Kodiak Ct Coralville, IA 52241 - Coralville two-story zero lot is located near the Coralridge mall, great restaurants, and instant access to shopping. Just a hop to I-80, and U of I Hospitals and clinics.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Ridge
1 Unit Available
2266 Holiday Rd #303
2266 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
891 sqft
FALL 2020 with Summer Early Move-In Option! 2 Bedroom, 1 bath condo in Northwest Coralville - 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in quiet association. Recently repainted and re-carpeted. All appliances included, including washer and dryer. 1 car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kirkwood
1 Unit Available
2130 10th St
2130 10th Street, Coralville, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1781 sqft
2130 10th St Available 09/01/20 3-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath duplex in Coralville - 3-bedrooms (2 up top and one on lower level), 2 1/2 baths, 2-car garage, screened-in deck, lower level walk-out basement onto patio, back yard, and all the creature

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Ridge
1 Unit Available
2268 Holiday Rd. #405
2268 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$890
872 sqft
2268 Holiday Rd. #405 Available 08/01/20 2268 Holiday Rd #405, Coralville, IA - 2 bedroom / 1 bath with fireplace in the living room, breakfast bar in the kitchen, detached one car garage. Washer and dryer in the unit.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coralville
1 Unit Available
601 6th Ave
601 6th Avenue, Coralville, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1185 sqft
601 6th Ave Available 07/01/20 601 6th Ave Coralville, IA 52241 - This 3 bedroom / 1 bath house is close to many great restaurants, grocery stores, Coralville Library, Performing Arts Building, Rec Center, tennis courts, city parks and water park.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Ridge
1 Unit Available
2262 Holiday Rd #107
2262 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$885
891 sqft
2262 Holiday Rd #107 Available 08/01/20 2262 Holiday Rd #107, Coralville, IA - Desirable 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo with spacious bedrooms, laundry closet with washer and dryer, breakfast bar, living room gas fireplace, leisurely deck, 1 car garage

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coralville
1 Unit Available
807 7th Ave.
807 7th Avenue, Coralville, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
807 7th Ave. Available 08/01/20 SPACIOUS DUPLEX - 4Bed/1.75Bath, Hardwood Floors & Carpet, Cats OK - Perfect for responsible grad students, med students or professionals.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
North Ridge
1 Unit Available
1449 Ozark Ridge
1449 Ozark Ridge, Coralville, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2445 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 bath Zero Lot is located just 2 miles from Interstate 80 and the Coral Ridge Mall, available July 22nd.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Downtown Coralville
1 Unit Available
1707 2nd street
1707 2nd St, Coralville, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2200 sqft
1707 2nd Street, Coralville, IA. Large, open floor plan, approx. 2,200 sq. ft. Water is included with the rent. Internet is available for $30 per month. Three bedroom, two bath with large two car attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Coralville

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Wickham
1 Unit Available
1825 Caleb Court
1825 Caleb Ct, North Liberty, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1199 sqft
AVAILABLE to Move In 8/1/20! [VIRTUAL TOUR] https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RtxWT2qD4tV&mls=1 [VIDEO TOUR - PROMOTIONAL] https://youtu.be/0smrA3cqYig [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 1825 #208] https://youtu.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Wickham
1 Unit Available
1662 Vandello Circle
1662 Vandello Circle, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1909 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home located in North Liberty! This multi-floor 0-lot home features central air and a connected garage. The kitchen has LVP flooring and a full suite of appliances including Dishwasher and microwave.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Wickham
1 Unit Available
285 Sadler Lane
285 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1157 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 280 #301] https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Wickham
1 Unit Available
240 Sadler Lane
240 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1157 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 VIDEO TOUR [SIMLAR UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Penn
1 Unit Available
805 Blue Sky Drive
805 Blue Sky Drive, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
980 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [Early Move-in Negotiable] 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 1st floor [GROUND LEVEL] condo is located in a secure building and features a spacious living room with fireplace and walk out patio.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Penn
1 Unit Available
1220 Mary Lane
1220 Mary Lane, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1624 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom townhome located in North Liberty. This multi-floor townhome is newer development and features LVP flooring and vaulted ceilings throughout the living room, dining room and kitchen.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Wickham
1 Unit Available
280 Sadler Lane
280 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1157 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 VIDEO TOUR [ACTUAL UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Peninsula Area
1 Unit Available
726 Arch Rock Rd
726 Arch Rock Road, Iowa City, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1503 sqft
726 Arch Rock Rd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse - This Beautiful newer construction spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse is located on the north side of Iowa City.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Peninsula Area
1 Unit Available
1041 Manitou Trail
1041 Manitou Trail, Iowa City, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,045
1833 sqft
1041 Manitou Trail Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom, 3 bath close to University and available August 1 - Spacious 4 bedroom/3 bath with over 1800 finished sq. ft. available for rent in Mackinaw Village and available in May.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Penn
1 Unit Available
1115 Leann Cir
1115 Leann Circle, North Liberty, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2190 sqft
Newer 4 Bedroom 3 bath Unit Available Nov 15th! - Large and efficient ranch plan with full finished walk-out basement. The main level has two bedrooms, the master has a private bath and walk-in closet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Coralville, IA

Coralville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

