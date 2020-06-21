All apartments in Cedar Rapids
Find more places like 3626 King Dr SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Rapids, IA
/
3626 King Dr SW
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3626 King Dr SW

3626 King Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3626 King Drive Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Immaculate Executive Rental with "New House" feel - Property Id: 292679

Hello, I am a hands-on landlord not a big property manager, so when there is a problem I actually respond

Located in College Community/Prairie High School district. We are just finishing some super nice updates. Second master bedroom in lower level with jumbo bathroom perfect for the parents who move in and still want privacy or that youngster going to college and still living at home.

Many extra amenities, New Stainless appliances, skylights, bull nosed corners, new European style hardware, all new electrical fixtures including paddle style switches & fan controls & dimmers for all lights, full LED energy efficient home, New oil rubbed bronze plumbing fixtures, farm style kitchen sink, beautiful brick gas fireplace, 3 seasons porch with new windows. Backyard with 6 ft privacy fence. View for miles!

I am looking for quality long term tenants that appreciate their living environment and will treat this home with respect

2 Year Lease $1830
1 Year $1890
Washer & Dryer rental $60/Mo
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292679
Property Id 292679

(RLNE5828048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3626 King Dr SW have any available units?
3626 King Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Rapids, IA.
How much is rent in Cedar Rapids, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 3626 King Dr SW have?
Some of 3626 King Dr SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3626 King Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
3626 King Dr SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3626 King Dr SW pet-friendly?
No, 3626 King Dr SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Rapids.
Does 3626 King Dr SW offer parking?
No, 3626 King Dr SW does not offer parking.
Does 3626 King Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3626 King Dr SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3626 King Dr SW have a pool?
No, 3626 King Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 3626 King Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 3626 King Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3626 King Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3626 King Dr SW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grand Reserve
6214 Rockwell Dr NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
The Roosevelt Apartments
200 1st Ave NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
Granite Valley
6741 C Ave NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402

Similar Pages

Cedar Rapids 2 BedroomsCedar Rapids Apartments with Balcony
Cedar Rapids Apartments with ParkingCedar Rapids Dog Friendly Apartments
Cedar Rapids Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waterloo, IACoralville, IA
Iowa City, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IAMarion, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Mount Mercy University
Coe College