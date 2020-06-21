3626 King Dr SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Immaculate Executive Rental with "New House" feel - Property Id: 292679



Hello, I am a hands-on landlord not a big property manager, so when there is a problem I actually respond



Located in College Community/Prairie High School district. We are just finishing some super nice updates. Second master bedroom in lower level with jumbo bathroom perfect for the parents who move in and still want privacy or that youngster going to college and still living at home.



Many extra amenities, New Stainless appliances, skylights, bull nosed corners, new European style hardware, all new electrical fixtures including paddle style switches & fan controls & dimmers for all lights, full LED energy efficient home, New oil rubbed bronze plumbing fixtures, farm style kitchen sink, beautiful brick gas fireplace, 3 seasons porch with new windows. Backyard with 6 ft privacy fence. View for miles!



I am looking for quality long term tenants that appreciate their living environment and will treat this home with respect



2 Year Lease $1830

1 Year $1890

Washer & Dryer rental $60/Mo

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292679

Property Id 292679



(RLNE5828048)