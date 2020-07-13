Apartment List
/
IA
/
cedar rapids
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:31 AM

31 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Cedar Rapids, IA

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Grand Reserve
6214 Rockwell Dr NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
1 Bedroom
$870
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1185 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups and patio or balcony. Community offers gym, pool, putting green and volleyball court. Near St. Andrews Golf Club. Easy access to I-380.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
2 Units Available
Granite Valley
6741 C Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
940 sqft
This community offers residents a fitness center, dog park, picnic area and recycling. Apartments feature window coverings, washer/dryer hookups and patios/balconies. Chatham Park and Northland Square are both just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
6 Units Available
The Roosevelt Apartments
200 1st Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$679
519 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
873 sqft
A historically resorted, 12-story apartment community. Onsite amenities include a community room, fitness center, and laundry facilities. River and downtown views from large windows. High ceilings, maple kitchen cabinets, and new appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
1735 Edgewood Road Northwest
1735 Edgewood Dr NW, Cedar Rapids, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$625
1000 sqft
You will love the spacious livingroom in this great NW 2 bedroom apartment. Appliances provided. Heat and Water Paid! Garage included!! Cats welcome with additional security deposit.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oakhill Jackson
421 2nd Ave SW
421 2nd Street Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1840 sqft
New Construction Townhome Blocks Away From Downtown - This zero lot townhouse is part of Kingston Quarters and is located at 421 2nd Ave SW, Cedar Rapids..

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
810 Bridgit Lane
810 Bridgit Lane Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$675
850 sqft
Tired of Scraping your windows this winter? You will love this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath unit with Balcony and Garage included!! Cats welcome with additional security deposit. Coin operated laundry in building.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
4006 Westover Road Southeast
4006 Westover Road Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$625
1000 sqft
You will love this large 2 bedroom 1 bath home with fireplace and secure entry. Heat and water is paid! The garage is included! RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED Please call Eagle Property Management to schedule a viewing.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast
3816 Elmwood Drive Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2400 sqft
Beautiful house in a quiet neighborhood with 2,400 finished sq. ft., close to schools, and easy access to I-380 and shopping/restaurants. This house is a 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch with stunning hardwood floors coved ceilings.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
4714 Pineview Drive Northeast
4714 Pine View Drive Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
906 sqft
TERRIFIC 4 bedroom 2 bath home in a highly desired location. Walking distance to Twin Pines Park and golf course along with close to schools and shopping areas. Great rec room in the lower level and a study room/ office.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
300 31st Street Northeast
300 31st Street Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
1 Bedroom
$465
600 sqft
NE 1 bedroom conveniently located. Stove and Refrigerator provided. Onsite coin operated laundry. Off street parking. Renters Insurance Required.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
2404 11th Avenue Southeast
2404 11th Avenue Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1227 sqft
2404 11th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA is a single family home that contains 1,354 sq ft, with 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms Large kitchen, large living room space with fireplace and lots of light.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Area
142 20th Avenue Southwest
142 20th Avenue Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$625
900 sqft
You will love this large SW 2 bedroom 1 bath unit with secure entry, off street parking, on site coin operated laundry and heat and water paid!! Stove and Refrigerator provided.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Kenwood Park
523 37th Street Northeast
523 37th Street Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1271 sqft
This property has 3 Big Bedrooms and 1 Full updated bathroom. Updated kitchen area with newer appliances and a HUGE finished loft area! A finished basement perfect for a playroom! 1 stall detached garage.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
1327 K Avenue Northeast
1327 K Avenue Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1004 sqft
Stay tuned for more details! Pets welcome with additional fees! Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste URL) https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ Schedule A Showing Here! (Copy & Paste URL) https://ammtllc.managebuilding.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
196 27th Street Northwest
196 27th Street Northwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$829
985 sqft
This is a spacious 2 bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex with over 1,000 sq. feet of living space. Both bedrooms are over 12x10' in size. The kitchen is open with enough room for an eat-in kitchen table.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills
603 Olive Drive Northwest
603 Olive Drive Northwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1368 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom split level home. Eat in kitchen that walks out to the large fenced in back yard. 2 separate living spaces.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Wellington Heights
615 16th Street Southeast
615 16th Street Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1007 sqft
2 bedroom house available for rent! Move-in ready blocks from McKinley Steam Academy and Mercy Medical centers! Tenants are responsible for all utilities (electric, gas, & city municipal), as well as, lawn care and snow removal! Garage parking

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Area
645 16th Avenue Southwest - 1
645 16th Avenue Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$675
596 sqft
Lower unit in a conveniently located, quiet duplex on the SW side! Tenants are responsible for electric and gas only, landlord pays water.

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2526 1st Ave NE
2526 1st Avenue East, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1337 sqft
2526 1st Ave NE Available 05/22/20 6 month lease available! Beautiful home!! Move in ready, many updates its a must see! - Large charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home with several must see highlights! Located on the NE side of Cedar Rapids, this home has
Results within 1 mile of Cedar Rapids

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
125 Boyson Road
125 E Boyson Rd, Hiawatha, IA
2 Bedrooms
$765
875 sqft
Must see these newer two bedroom, beautiful condo's at Cedar Trail Village in Hiawatha. Elementary school within walking distance. Close to I380 and shopping. Just $765. $745 for no patio.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
305 9th Street
305 9th Street, Marion, IA
3 Bedrooms
$900
936 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home with walk out basement. Fenced in yard, mud room between garage and house. This home has a lot of great features. New paint and flooring throughout, tall ceilings and large windows.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
780 Ryan Avenue
780 Ryan Avenue, Hiawatha, IA
2 Bedrooms
$595
775 sqft
2 bedroom apartment located just off of Boyson Rd in Hiawatha, right down the street from City Hall.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grand View Apartments
1241 Grand Avenue, Marion, IA
1 Bedroom
$430
534 sqft
Grand View Apartments is located in the Marion Independent School District. We have a washer and dryers inside our office building.
Results within 5 miles of Cedar Rapids

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
1580 James Drive
1580 James Drive, Marion, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1440 sqft
Well-Maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Marion. Centrally located and within walking distance to downtown Marion and St. Joseph's. 3 bedrooms upstairs, 1 non-conforming downstairs with a full bathroom on each floor.

July 2020 Cedar Rapids Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cedar Rapids Rent Report. Cedar Rapids rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cedar Rapids rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Cedar Rapids Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cedar Rapids Rent Report. Cedar Rapids rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cedar Rapids rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Cedar Rapids rents held steady over the past month

Cedar Rapids rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cedar Rapids stand at $680 for a one-bedroom apartment and $899 for a two-bedroom. Cedar Rapids' year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Iowa

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Cedar Rapids over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Iowa for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Iowa City is the most expensive of all Iowa's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,129; of the 10 largest cities in Iowa that we have data for, Des Moines, Urbandale, and Ankeny, where two-bedrooms go for $809, $946, and $793, respectively, are the three major cities in the state besides Cedar Rapids to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.1%, -0.3%, and -0.1%).
    • Waterloo, Council Bluffs, and Davenport have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 2.1%, and 0.7%, respectively).

    Cedar Rapids rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Cedar Rapids, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Cedar Rapids is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cedar Rapids' median two-bedroom rent of $899 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Cedar Rapids fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cedar Rapids than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Cedar Rapids.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Cedar Rapids 2 BedroomsCedar Rapids 3 BedroomsCedar Rapids Apartments with Balcony
    Cedar Rapids Apartments with GarageCedar Rapids Apartments with ParkingCedar Rapids Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Cedar Rapids Dog Friendly ApartmentsCedar Rapids Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Waterloo, IACoralville, IA
    Iowa City, IAMuscatine, IA
    North Liberty, IAMarion, IA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Mount Mercy University
    Coe College