Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:19 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Cedar Rapids, IA with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
OPEN SUN 1-2 RENT SPECIAL Rent to Own 3 bed 3 bath
1456 Parkwood Drive Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
OPEN SUNDAY 1-2 PM (7/12) CHECK THIS OUT! 1456 Parkwood Dr SE Cedar Rapids This is a MUST SEE!! RENT SPECIAL REDUCED to $1395 if you take possession by July 15. Rent To Own this gorgeous mid-century modern ranch.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Area
Rock Ridge Condominiums
2005 Rockford Road Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA
2 Bedrooms
$795
975 sqft
Located at 2005, 2015 & 2121 Rockford Road SW in Cedar Rapids. Leasing office is located at 6138 Dean Road SW in Cedar Rapids.
Results within 1 mile of Cedar Rapids

Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
125 Boyson Road
125 E Boyson Rd, Hiawatha, IA
2 Bedrooms
$765
875 sqft
Must see these newer two bedroom, beautiful condo's at Cedar Trail Village in Hiawatha. Elementary school within walking distance. Close to I380 and shopping. Just $765. $745 for no patio.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Grand View Apartments
1241 Grand Avenue, Marion, IA
1 Bedroom
$430
534 sqft
Grand View Apartments is located in the Marion Independent School District. We have a washer and dryers inside our office building.
Results within 5 miles of Cedar Rapids

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
2 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
2525 Prairie Hill Drive, Marion, IA
2 Bedrooms
$930
1315 sqft
Located off Highway 13 in Marion at the intersection of Prairie Ridge Avenue and Prairie Hill Drive. Leasing office is at 5500 Dyer Avenue in Marion. New construction. This is a smoke-free property.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
2710 10th St
2710 10th Street, Marion, IA
2 Bedrooms
$880
975 sqft
Call us today: 319-373-0186 Conveniently located near shopping and Linn-Mar Schools, these Two Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condominiums feature: limited access entry, 1-stall detached garage included, black appliances, walk-in closet, and large

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
3230 9th St
3230 9th Street, Marion, IA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1026 sqft
No Pets Allowed (RLNE3397183)
Results within 10 miles of Cedar Rapids

Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
460 Cameron Way
460 Cameron Way, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1590 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - #203] https://youtu.be/MtBf7Aojttg Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
525 Penn Court, #5
525 Penn Ct, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$970
1020 sqft
Summer 2020! 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condo in North Liberty - Very clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condo in North Liberty with 1-car garage. One bathroom is part of the master bedroom. Fireplace, deck with swing, all appliances included.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Penn
419 W Zeller St
419 West Zeller Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
419 W Zeller St Available 08/01/20 North Liberty 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with office/nursery - 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with extra office/nursery/game room. Large living room and large bedrooms. Full bath. Washer and dryer provided.

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Penn
431 West Zeller Street - 1
431 West Zeller Street, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1256 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in a convenient location in North Liberty. Great floor plan with 2 bedrooms, laundry and full bath upstair. 1 bedroom on the main level.

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Penn
413 West Zeller Street - 413
413 West Zeller Street, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$950
975 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in a great location in North Liberty. Step outside to the associations huge lawn area that connects to the main bike trail through town. Walking distance to shopping center, restaurants/bars, ice cream shop.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
505 Penn Court, #8
505 Penn Ct, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
842 sqft
505 Penn Court, #8 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom condo in North Liberty - Clean 2-bedroom, 1-bath, 2nd-floor condo conveniently located close to I-380 Corridor, walking trails, shops, and restaurants.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
97 Watercress Rd.
97 Watercress Road, North Liberty, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1700 sqft
97 Watercress Rd. - Property Id: 296562 + Available in July 2020. + Very NICE 3 BR/2BA with 1700 sqft. + EASY access to I-380. Conveniently located between Iowa City and Cedar Rapids.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Wickham
870 W Cherry Street, #2
870 West Cherry Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$955
1020 sqft
FALL 2020! Beautiful 2 Bedroom - 2 Bath Condo in North Liberty - Built in the mid 2000's, this condo still looks brand new. Ground floor, with a spacious walk-out patio. Located close to shopping, dining, parks, and schools.

July 2020 Cedar Rapids Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cedar Rapids Rent Report. Cedar Rapids rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cedar Rapids rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Cedar Rapids rents held steady over the past month

Cedar Rapids rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cedar Rapids stand at $680 for a one-bedroom apartment and $899 for a two-bedroom. Cedar Rapids' year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Iowa

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Cedar Rapids over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Iowa for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Iowa City is the most expensive of all Iowa's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,129; of the 10 largest cities in Iowa that we have data for, Des Moines, Urbandale, and Ankeny, where two-bedrooms go for $809, $946, and $793, respectively, are the three major cities in the state besides Cedar Rapids to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.1%, -0.3%, and -0.1%).
    • Waterloo, Council Bluffs, and Davenport have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 2.1%, and 0.7%, respectively).

    Cedar Rapids rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Cedar Rapids, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Cedar Rapids is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cedar Rapids' median two-bedroom rent of $899 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Cedar Rapids fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cedar Rapids than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Cedar Rapids.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

