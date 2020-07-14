Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup carpet Property Amenities pet friendly dog park gym parking playground bbq/grill garage package receiving pool on-site laundry

Perfectly situated in the heart of Cedar Rapids, IA, you’ll be proud to call Granite Valley Apartments your home. Our residents appreciate being in close proximity to a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, commuter-friendly highways and entertainment destinations. Come home to Granite Valley Apartments today! Stylish residences offering all the comforts of home await you at Granite Valley Apartments. Our spacious floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, offering amenities that are second to none! Choose from our unique 2 bedroom floor plans that come well-appointed with your very own private patio or balcony, a fully equipped kitchen, spacious walk-in closets with mirrored doors, ceiling fans and more! We've included everything you'd expect in Northeast Cedar Rapids apartments and more!