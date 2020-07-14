All apartments in Cedar Rapids
Granite Valley
Granite Valley

6741 C Ave NE · (319) 343-5015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Up To $500 Off Your Move-In Costs! 2 bedroom apartments starting at $849 and 2 bedroom town homes starting at $979....CALL or TEXT TODAY for details!
Location

6741 C Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 539-2 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 527-1 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 960 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Granite Valley.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
carpet
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
pool
on-site laundry
Perfectly situated in the heart of Cedar Rapids, IA, you’ll be proud to call Granite Valley Apartments your home. Our residents appreciate being in close proximity to a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, commuter-friendly highways and entertainment destinations. Come home to Granite Valley Apartments today! Stylish residences offering all the comforts of home await you at Granite Valley Apartments. Our spacious floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, offering amenities that are second to none! Choose from our unique 2 bedroom floor plans that come well-appointed with your very own private patio or balcony, a fully equipped kitchen, spacious walk-in closets with mirrored doors, ceiling fans and more! We've included everything you'd expect in Northeast Cedar Rapids apartments and more!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $300
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$50
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: 2 space provided. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Patio storage available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Granite Valley have any available units?
Granite Valley has 2 units available starting at $1,030 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cedar Rapids, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does Granite Valley have?
Some of Granite Valley's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Granite Valley currently offering any rent specials?
Granite Valley is offering the following rent specials: Up To $500 Off Your Move-In Costs! 2 bedroom apartments starting at $849 and 2 bedroom town homes starting at $979....CALL or TEXT TODAY for details!
Is Granite Valley pet-friendly?
Yes, Granite Valley is pet friendly.
Does Granite Valley offer parking?
Yes, Granite Valley offers parking.
Does Granite Valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, Granite Valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Granite Valley have a pool?
Yes, Granite Valley has a pool.
Does Granite Valley have accessible units?
No, Granite Valley does not have accessible units.
Does Granite Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Granite Valley has units with dishwashers.
