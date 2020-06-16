2315 Olive St #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8

Office Phone #: 319-222-1515

Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com

Website: www.epmiowa.com

Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2020-2021 school year, look no further. You can't ask for a better location to College Hill and The University of Northern Iowa.

Square Footage: 838

Schools: Lincoln Elementary, Holmes Middle School, Cedar Falls High School

Utilities Included: garbage, lawn/snow

Average Utility Bill: $100-150/month

Move-In Costs: Deposit $925, Rent $925

Lawn/Snow: Landlord Responsibility

Washer/Dryer: Units in basement

AC: N/A

VIRTUAL TOUR: