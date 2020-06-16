2315 Olive St #1

Amenities
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515
Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com
Website: www.epmiowa.com
Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2020-2021 school year, look no further. You can't ask for a better location to College Hill and The University of Northern Iowa.
Square Footage: 838
Schools: Lincoln Elementary, Holmes Middle School, Cedar Falls High School
Utilities Included: garbage, lawn/snow
Average Utility Bill: $100-150/month
Move-In Costs: Deposit $925, Rent $925
Lawn/Snow: Landlord Responsibility
Washer/Dryer: Units in basement
AC: N/A
Section 8: Not Applicable
VIRTUAL TOUR: