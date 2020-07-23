/
black hawk county
49 Apartments for rent in Black Hawk County, IA📍
Downtown Waterloo
Income Restricted - Russell Lamson
209 W 5th St, Waterloo, IA
Studio
$524
277 sqft
1 Bedroom
$598
469 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
712 sqft
Near restaurants and downtown shopping. This modern community features lots of onsite amenities including a media learning center, exercise facility, and trash removal services. Updated kitchens and flooring.
Park at Nine23 Apartments
923 Maplewood Dr, Cedar Falls, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the heart of the city. Apartments feature private patios or balconies, a washer and dryer in some units, and walk-in closets. Near I-380 and Highway 58. Walk to College Square Mall. On-site bark park.
1205 Oleson Rd
1205 Oleson Road, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1205 Oleson Rd Available 07/25/20 Duplex on Oleson! 2 bed 1 bath - Great location, schedule a showing today! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5979574)
5306 Meadowlark Ln
5306 Meadowlark Lane, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2455 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Executive Rental - Property Id: 170179 Executive rental located in one of the best neighborhoods in Cedar Falls, The Meadows.
Gates Park
216 Boston Ave
216 Boston Avenue, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$825
1346 sqft
216 Boston Large 3 Bedroom, 1.
Cityview
1909 Clearview Street
1909 Clear View Street, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$625
698 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath House for rent located at 1909 Clearview. - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath House for rent located in the Cityview Neighborhood at 1909 Clearview. Stove and fridge included. Central AC. Full unfinished basement with washer and dryer hookups.
Cityview
2014 Spring View St
2014 Springview St, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
1064 sqft
FOR RENT- RARE UNIT 2014 Spring View Evansdale! PETS OK - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house has a large yard and deck area and is located in a very private area in the Evansdale side of town! Recently remodeled throughout! Pets ok with additional pet
Franklin Gateway
113 Lafayette
113 Lafayette Street, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$650
1022 sqft
113 Lafayette Available 08/01/20 113 Lafayette St - Waterloo IA - 2 BR 1 BA *$650/month - 113 Lafayette St - Waterloo IA - 2 BR 1 BA *$650/month Two bedroom one bath house. Stove and refrigerator included. Off street parking. Tenant pays utilities.
2301 Main Street
2301 Main Street, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
839 sqft
2301 Main Street Available 09/01/20 2301 Main Street Cedar Falls, IA 50613 - 2 Bed 1 Bath Cedar Falls home available September 1st 2020. Recent updates include; Flooring, Paint, Countertops, Appliances, and Bathroom.
705 Hearthside Dr
705 Hearthside Drive, Cedar Falls, IA
6 Bedrooms
$2,270
4033 sqft
705 Hearthside Dr Available 08/01/20 705 Hearthside Dr - Spectacular 6 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located within walking distance to Hansen/Holmes schools.
Church Row Historic
114 1/2 Allen
114 1/2 Allen St, Waterloo, IA
1 Bedroom
$575
114 1/2 Allen St - Waterloo IA - 1 BR 1 BA - **ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. SECURITY DEPOSIT $300 - 114 1/2 Allen St - Waterloo IA - 1 BR 1 BA - **ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.
7917 University Lower
7917 University Avenue, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$700
910 sqft
Now leasing for May 2020! Great Duplex, Right Next to the Hill! - Looking for your next home for the upcoming school year? Check out this large two bedroom upper level duplex just seconds from campus! The unit has large bedrooms with great closet
Church Row Historic
246 Denver Street
246 Denver Street, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$815
816 sqft
Tidy Home with Lots of Character - Tidy 2 bedroom home with lots of character on a quiet street. Original hardwood floors span the family room and hallways while soft carpet treats your feet in the bedrooms.
Maywood
941 Shultz St.
941 Shultz Street, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
941 Shultz St. Available 10/01/20 3 bed, 1 bath home for rent in Waterloo - Beautiful Renovated ranch-style home in quiet neighborhood no a dead end street with two bedrooms on main level and a bedroom in the basement.
Church Row Historic
832 1/2 W 1st St
832 1/2 W 1st St, Waterloo, IA
1 Bedroom
$450
832 1/2 W 1st St - Waterloo, IA - 1 BR, 1 BA - 832 1/2 W 1st St - Waterloo, IA - 1 BR, 1 BA - $450/month One bedroom one bathroom duplex. Water, sewer and garbage included. $450/month. Tenant pays for gas and electric.
Riverfront
719 Avon Ave.
719 Avon Avenue, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
2 bedroom home for rent - 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent in Waterloo. Rent:$675 Deposit:$675 Size:750 sq ft Located blocks away from Exchange Park. Fridge and stove included. 1 stall detached garage. Washer and dryer for tenant use.
2036 Kimball Ave
2036 Kimball Ave, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1894 sqft
2036 Kimball Ave - 2036 Kimball Available 08/01/20 2036 Kimball Ave - Waterloo IA - 2 BR 1 BA Duplex *Great neighborhood! $800/month - 2036 Kimball Ave - Waterloo IA - 2 BR 1 BA - Side by Side Duplex *Great neighborhood! $800/month Nice 2 BR 1 BA
Roosevelt
1213 Manson St
1213 Manson Street, Waterloo, IA
1 Bedroom
$495
480 sqft
1213 Manson *PETS OK* - Quiet one bedroom house remodeled 3 years ago. All electric for lower utility rate. Washer, dryer, dishwasher, microwave, etc. Cat allowed with additional deposit.
Church Row Historic
516 1/2 West 6th Street
516 1/2 W 6th St, Waterloo, IA
1 Bedroom
$500
2436 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: Upper level 1 bedroom apartment is now available. Stove and refrigerator are provided. Section 8 applicable.
811 East Dunkerton Road
811 East Dunkerton Road, Black Hawk County, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS THIS PROPERTY!! This 3 bed/1.
300 State Street - 304
300 State Street, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Unit #304 at furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom at 300 State Street. Located on the third (top) floor this unit has a private patio overlooking downtown Cedar Falls.
Maples
610 Mulberry St - 301
610 Mulberry St, Waterloo, IA
Studio
$1,150
1910 sqft
Newly renovated apartment done by top tier construction! Open loft style unit that can be a home, a live-work space or small office. To apply online please click on the link below and click apply on the right... www.jsadevelopment.managebuilding.
606 Lafayette - 301
606 Lafayette St, Waterloo, IA
Studio
$1,000
1000 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
**Not Furnished as shown in pictures** Third floor loft unit with great windows. Polished cement floor and a large open floor plan.
250 State Street - 304
250 State Street, Cedar Falls, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
250 State Street is our amenity-packed property, designed with hotel-like lounges and an on-site staff to keep your home life simple so you can enjoy more of downtown.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Black Hawk County area include University of Northern Iowa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Coralville, Postville, and Mason City have apartments for rent.