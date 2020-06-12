/
2 bedroom apartments
15 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cedar Falls, IA
Park at Nine23 Apartments
923 Maplewood Dr, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$700
820 sqft
In the heart of the city. Apartments feature private patios or balconies, a washer and dryer in some units, and walk-in closets. Near I-380 and Highway 58. Walk to College Square Mall. On-site bark park.
7917 University Lower
7917 University Avenue, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$700
910 sqft
Now leasing for May 2020! Great Duplex, Right Next to the Hill! - Looking for your next home for the upcoming school year? Check out this large two bedroom upper level duplex just seconds from campus! The unit has large bedrooms with great closet
300 State Street - 206
300 State Street, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
300 State #206 is a quiet and sunny 2 bed / 1 bath loft on the second floor of this 3-story multifamily property. Modern industrial character with vaulted ceilings, big windows, exposed ductwork and easy-care concrete floors.
515 W. 3rd Street
515 West 3rd Street, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
726 sqft
515 W. 3rd Street Available 06/01/20 Perfect Cedar Falls Location Near Main St.
3618 Dallas Drive
3618 Dallas Drive, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Large Duplex in a quite residential area in Cedar Falls! - Now accepting applications on this 2 Bedroom, one bath duplex located in a quiet CF neighborhood! This duplex features 2 good sized bedrooms on the main floor and large open space for
517 Spruce Hill Road
517 Spruce Hills Dr, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Newer Duplex near Pinnacle Prairie - Property Id: 3524 Desirable Cedar Falls neighborhood just west of Greenhill Road. Covered rear patio opens to large back yard. Landlord does lawn care and snow removal.
Results within 5 miles of Cedar Falls
Downtown Waterloo
Income Restricted - Russell Lamson
209 W 5th St, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$839
712 sqft
Near restaurants and downtown shopping. This modern community features lots of onsite amenities including a media learning center, exercise facility, and trash removal services. Updated kitchens and flooring.
3215 Hammond Ave
3215 Hammond Avenue, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
3215 Hammond Ave Available 07/07/20 Two Bedroom Duplex With Garage - NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 7/7/2020.
Common Grounds
537 Reed
537 Reed Street, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$650
704 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home 537 Reed St Waterloo, IA - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Stall Detached garage off alley Hardwood Flooring in living room and both bedrooms.
707 Orange Grove Ave
707 Orange Grove Ave, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$695
850 sqft
Close to pools, parks and shopping! - This two bedroom one bath duplex found in a great Waterloo neighborhood is approximately 850 sq. ft.
Common Grounds
326 Cutler Street
326 Cutler Street, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$700
936 sqft
326 Cutler Street Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home 326 Cutler St Waterloo - This is a Nice Family Home! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home located at 326 Cutler St Waterloo Sliding Doors to Deck on the back of the
1201 Wallgate Ave.
1201 Wallgate Avenue, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1002 sqft
1201 Wallgate Ave. Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom , 1 bathroom home for rent - Rent:$925.00 Deposit:$925.00 Nice home in Waterloo in a great location on the corner of Wallgate and Janney.
Walnut
510 Iowa Street
510 Iowa Street, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$550
819 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: This 2 bedroom house is now available. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. No appliances provided.
Results within 10 miles of Cedar Falls
Gates Park
2747 E 4th St
2747 East 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$700
2747 E 4th St Available 07/01/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom house for rent at 2747 E. 4th - Cozy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom house for rent at 2747 E. 4th in Waterloo. Located across from Gates Park! Detached double stall garage with private backyard.
Cedar River
910 Sycamore Street #8
910 Sycamore Street, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1054 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: Second level apartment in the beautiful River Trails complex! This home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.