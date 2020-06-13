/
cedar falls
56 Apartments for rent in Cedar Falls, IA📍
Park at Nine23 Apartments
923 Maplewood Dr, Cedar Falls, IA
1 Bedroom
$760
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1088 sqft
In the heart of the city. Apartments feature private patios or balconies, a washer and dryer in some units, and walk-in closets. Near I-380 and Highway 58. Walk to College Square Mall. On-site bark park.
1802 Franklin Street
1802 Franklin Street, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1364 sqft
Available May 2020. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House for Rent located at 1802 Franklin - Available May 2020. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House for Rent located at 1802 Franklin in Cedar Falls.
7917 University Lower
7917 University Avenue, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$700
910 sqft
Now leasing for May 2020! Great Duplex, Right Next to the Hill! - Looking for your next home for the upcoming school year? Check out this large two bedroom upper level duplex just seconds from campus! The unit has large bedrooms with great closet
1016 State St
1016 State Street, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1944 sqft
Rent to Own - Property Id: 300513 RENT TO OWN OPPORTUNITY! Why just rent when you have the opportunity to do that and purchase a home? Less than perfect credit or no credit NO PROBLEM! Asking price $160,000 with a monthly rent of $1350.
705 Hearthside Dr
705 Hearthside Drive, Cedar Falls, IA
6 Bedrooms
$2,270
4033 sqft
705 Hearthside Dr Available 08/01/20 705 Hearthside Dr - Spectacular 6 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located within walking distance to Hansen/Holmes schools.
615 W 9th Street
615 West 9th Street, Cedar Falls, IA
5 Bedrooms
$1,300
2132 sqft
615 W 9th Street Available 07/01/20 Check out our five bed three bath house in Cedar Falls! - NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 7/6/2020.
721 West 29th Street
721 West 29th Street, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
972 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom house available August 1st, 2020. This house offers a 1-stall garage and a large backyard.
250 State Street - 403
250 State Street, Cedar Falls, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A quiet and sunny 1 bed / 1 bath loft with incredible 15-foot vaulted ceilings on the top floor of this brand new four-story multifamily property downtown Cedar Falls.
300 State Street - 206
300 State Street, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
300 State #206 is a quiet and sunny 2 bed / 1 bath loft on the second floor of this 3-story multifamily property. Modern industrial character with vaulted ceilings, big windows, exposed ductwork and easy-care concrete floors.
1103 College Street, Unit 1
1103 College Street, Cedar Falls, IA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,540
2500 sqft
This is an amazing place! It has all the whistles and bells. Completely remodeled this year. Has 4 huge bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Tile floors in bath and kitchen. New windows, new carpet and new paint throughout.
409 Iowa Street
409 Iowa Street, Cedar Falls, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1400 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home on a quite street. Huge fenced yard with storage shed out back. Fresh paint and carpet throughout. Plenty of room for 4 people. Contact Mel at 319-415-9662 or email mel_chip2@yahoo.com. $1125 per month.
915 W 12th Street
915 West 12th St, Cedar Falls, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1900 sqft
Huge 3 or 4 bedroom, 1 bath single family home with a two car garage on a quite street. Completely remodeled. Has air conditioning. Short drive to University of Northern Iowa. Lots of parking both front and rear of home.
2416 Olive Street - 3
2416 Olive Street, Cedar Falls, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
UTILITIES INCLUDED. Large 4 bedroom, 1 bath completely remodeled apartment. Has new windows, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. New carpet, paint and tile throughout. Competely new bath. Huge deck off of the back of the apartment.
1527 Springbrook Drive
1527 Springbrook Drive, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1372 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: 4 bedroom house, available June 1, 2020. This home features an open kitchen, spacious bedrooms, extra living space, and a 2-stall garage.
100 East Second Street, Unit 401
100 E 2nd St, Cedar Falls, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
772 sqft
Much like its sister property 200 State, the one-bedrooms at 100 East Second are marked by minimalistic design (primarily a white and hickory wood palette), high-function eat-in kitchens, and a focus on windows to make the most of stunning downtown
2804 College St
2804 College Street, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1632 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2020-2021 school year, look no further.
1522 College Street
1522 College Street, Cedar Falls, IA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2207 sqft
Description: This beautiful 2-story home is now available. This house offers 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a detached 2-stall garage.
2609 Olive St 3SE
2609 Olive Street, Cedar Falls, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1726 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2020-2021 school year, look no further.
2310 College St #3
2310 College Street, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1584 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2020-2021 school year, look no further.
8001 University Ave
8001 University Avenue, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1652 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2020-2021 school year, look no further.
2704 College St #3
2704 College Street, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
819 sqft
Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2019-2020 school year, look no further. You can't ask for a better location to College Hill and The University of Northern Iowa.
2315 Olive St #1
2315 Olive Street, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$925
838 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2020-2021 school year, look no further.
515 W. 3rd Street
515 West 3rd Street, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
726 sqft
515 W. 3rd Street Available 06/01/20 Perfect Cedar Falls Location Near Main St.
3618 Dallas Drive
3618 Dallas Drive, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Large Duplex in a quite residential area in Cedar Falls! - Now accepting applications on this 2 Bedroom, one bath duplex located in a quiet CF neighborhood! This duplex features 2 good sized bedrooms on the main floor and large open space for
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Cedar Falls, the median rent is $536 for a studio, $640 for a 1-bedroom, $811 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,075 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Cedar Falls, check out our monthly Cedar Falls Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Cedar Falls area include University of Northern Iowa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cedar Falls from include Waterloo.