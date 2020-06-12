/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:44 PM
32 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cedar Falls, IA
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Park at Nine23 Apartments
923 Maplewood Dr, Cedar Falls, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1088 sqft
In the heart of the city. Apartments feature private patios or balconies, a washer and dryer in some units, and walk-in closets. Near I-380 and Highway 58. Walk to College Square Mall. On-site bark park.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
705 Hearthside Dr
705 Hearthside Drive, Cedar Falls, IA
705 Hearthside Dr Available 08/01/20 705 Hearthside Dr - Spectacular 6 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located within walking distance to Hansen/Holmes schools.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
615 W 9th Street
615 West 9th Street, Cedar Falls, IA
615 W 9th Street Available 07/01/20 Check out our five bed three bath house in Cedar Falls! - NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 7/6/2020.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1802 Franklin Street
1802 Franklin Street, Cedar Falls, IA
Available May 2020. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House for Rent located at 1802 Franklin - Available May 2020. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House for Rent located at 1802 Franklin in Cedar Falls.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
721 West 29th Street
721 West 29th Street, Cedar Falls, IA
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom house available August 1st, 2020. This house offers a 1-stall garage and a large backyard.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
1103 College Street, Unit 1
1103 College Street, Cedar Falls, IA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is an amazing place! It has all the whistles and bells. Completely remodeled this year. Has 4 huge bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Tile floors in bath and kitchen. New windows, new carpet and new paint throughout.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
409 Iowa Street
409 Iowa Street, Cedar Falls, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1400 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home on a quite street. Huge fenced yard with storage shed out back. Fresh paint and carpet throughout. Plenty of room for 4 people. Contact Mel at 319-415-9662 or email mel_chip2@yahoo.com. $1125 per month.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
915 W 12th Street
915 West 12th St, Cedar Falls, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1900 sqft
Huge 3 or 4 bedroom, 1 bath single family home with a two car garage on a quite street. Completely remodeled. Has air conditioning. Short drive to University of Northern Iowa. Lots of parking both front and rear of home.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
2416 Olive Street - 3
2416 Olive Street, Cedar Falls, IA
UTILITIES INCLUDED. Large 4 bedroom, 1 bath completely remodeled apartment. Has new windows, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. New carpet, paint and tile throughout. Competely new bath. Huge deck off of the back of the apartment.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
1527 Springbrook Drive
1527 Springbrook Drive, Cedar Falls, IA
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: 4 bedroom house, available June 1, 2020. This home features an open kitchen, spacious bedrooms, extra living space, and a 2-stall garage.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
2804 College St
2804 College Street, Cedar Falls, IA
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2020-2021 school year, look no further.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
1522 College Street
1522 College Street, Cedar Falls, IA
Description: This beautiful 2-story home is now available. This house offers 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a detached 2-stall garage.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
2609 Olive St 3SE
2609 Olive Street, Cedar Falls, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1726 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2020-2021 school year, look no further.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
2310 College St #3
2310 College Street, Cedar Falls, IA
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2020-2021 school year, look no further.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
8001 University Ave
8001 University Avenue, Cedar Falls, IA
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2020-2021 school year, look no further.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
2704 College St #3
2704 College Street, Cedar Falls, IA
Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2019-2020 school year, look no further. You can't ask for a better location to College Hill and The University of Northern Iowa.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
2315 Olive St #1
2315 Olive Street, Cedar Falls, IA
3 Bedrooms
$925
838 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2020-2021 school year, look no further.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
1429 W 19th Street
1429 West 19th Street, Cedar Falls, IA
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: 4 bedroom house, available June 1, 2020.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
1015 Tremont Street
1015 Tremont Street, Cedar Falls, IA
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: This 4 bedroom home will be available on August 1st, 2020. It offers a 1-stall garage. A fridge and stove will be provided.
Results within 5 miles of Cedar Falls
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
209 Home Park Boulevard
209 Home Park Boulevard, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1450 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House for Rent located at 209 Home Park - Large 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House for Rent located at 209 Home Park in Waterloo. Double stall detached garage. Stove and fridge included. Fenced in yard.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
908 Williston Ave.
908 Williston Avenue, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1054 sqft
Fully Remodeled 3 bed, 1 bath home for rent. - Fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home for rent in Waterloo. Spacious carpeted bedrooms with large closets. Stainless steel refrigerator and stove included.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1915 W 4th St
1915 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1560 sqft
1915 W 4th St - 3BR, 1 1/2 BA. Detached 2 stall garage. Fenced in back yard and patio - 1915 W 4th St - 3 BR - 1 1/2 BA - 2 Stall detached garage, Fenced in yard with patio. Front porch. Pet Friendly. Central air.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1222 Cornwall Avenue
1222 Cornwall Avenue, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$895
918 sqft
1222 Cornwall Avenue Available 06/16/20 Great Place in Great Location - There are three bedrooms with one and a half baths, hardwood floors, detached garage, and privacy fence at this West Waterloo home.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
908 W. 6th St
908 West 6th Street, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$650
1246 sqft
FOR RENT- 908 W 6th St *PETS OK* - This 3 bedroom one bathroom home has been recently redone with all new paint and flooring and is conveniently located near laundry facilities and Dollar General and the main bus line in town.