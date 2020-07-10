/
apartments with washer dryer
24 Apartments for rent in Cedar Falls, IA with washer-dryer
12 Units Available
Park at Nine23 Apartments
923 Maplewood Dr, Cedar Falls, IA
1 Bedroom
$648
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the heart of the city. Apartments feature private patios or balconies, a washer and dryer in some units, and walk-in closets. Near I-380 and Highway 58. Walk to College Square Mall. On-site bark park.
Contact for Availability
615 W 9th Street
615 West 9th Street, Cedar Falls, IA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out our five bed three bath house in Cedar Falls! - NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 7/6/2020. Looking for a comfy space to call your own? We have a great five bedroom three bath house for rent in a nice, quiet, Cedar Falls neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
1802 Franklin Street
1802 Franklin Street, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1364 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House for Rent located at 1802 Franklin - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House for Rent located at 1802 Franklin in Cedar Falls. Conveniently located between Main Street and the Hill! Off Street Parking. Attached deck off back of house.
1 Unit Available
2301 Main Street
2301 Main Street, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
839 sqft
2301 Main Street Available 08/01/20 2301 Main Street Cedar Falls, IA 50613 - 2 Bed 1 Bath Cedar Falls home available September 1st 2020. Recent updates include; Flooring, Paint, Countertops, Appliances, and Bathroom.
1 Unit Available
300 State Street - 304
300 State Street, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Unit #304 at furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom at 300 State Street. Located on the third (top) floor this unit has a private patio overlooking downtown Cedar Falls.
1 Unit Available
2822 Walnut Street
2822 Walnut Street, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1412 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: This 4 bedroom home is now available! It offers a 1-stall garage. A fridge and stove will be provided.
1 Unit Available
409 Iowa Street
409 Iowa Street, Cedar Falls, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1400 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home on a quite street. Huge fenced yard with storage shed out back. Fresh paint and carpet throughout. Plenty of room for 4 people. Contact Mel at 319-415-9662 or email mel_chip2@yahoo.com. $1125 per month.
1 Unit Available
1103 College Street, Unit 1
1103 College Street, Cedar Falls, IA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,540
2500 sqft
This is an amazing place! It has all the whistles and bells. Completely remodeled this year. Has 4 huge bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Tile floors in bath and kitchen. New windows, new carpet and new paint throughout.
1 Unit Available
721 West 29th Street
721 West 29th Street, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
972 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom house available August 1st, 2020. This house offers a 1-stall garage and a large backyard.
1 Unit Available
2804 College St
2804 College Street, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1632 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2020-2021 school year, look no further.
1 Unit Available
2609 Olive St 3SE
2609 Olive Street, Cedar Falls, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1726 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2020-2021 school year, look no further.
1 Unit Available
2310 College St #3
2310 College Street, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1584 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2020-2021 school year, look no further.
1 Unit Available
8001 University Ave
8001 University Avenue, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1652 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2020-2021 school year, look no further.
1 Unit Available
2704 College St #3
2704 College Street, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
819 sqft
Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2019-2020 school year, look no further. You can't ask for a better location to College Hill and The University of Northern Iowa.
1 Unit Available
2315 Olive St #1
2315 Olive Street, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$925
838 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2020-2021 school year, look no further.
1 Unit Available
515 W. 3rd Street
515 West 3rd Street, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
726 sqft
515 W. 3rd Street Available 06/01/20 Perfect Cedar Falls Location Near Main St.
1 Unit Available
517 Spruce Hill Road
517 Spruce Hills Dr, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Newer Duplex near Pinnacle Prairie - Property Id: 3524 Desirable Cedar Falls neighborhood just west of Greenhill Road. Covered rear patio opens to large back yard. Landlord does lawn care and snow removal.
1 Unit Available
1015 Tremont Street
1015 Tremont Street, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1522 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: This 4 bedroom home will be available on August 1st, 2020. It offers a 1-stall garage. A fridge and stove will be provided.
1 Unit Available
5306 Meadowlark Ln
5306 Meadowlark Lane, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2455 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Executive Rental - Property Id: 170179 Executive rental located in one of the best neighborhoods in Cedar Falls, The Meadows.
Results within 5 miles of Cedar Falls
1 Unit Available
Riverfront
719 Avon Ave.
719 Avon Avenue, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
2 bedroom home for rent - 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent in Waterloo. Rent:$675 Deposit:$675 Size:750 sq ft Located blocks away from Exchange Park. Fridge and stove included. 1 stall detached garage. Washer and dryer for tenant use.
1 Unit Available
3215 Hammond Ave
3215 Hammond Avenue, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
Two Bedroom Duplex With Garage - NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 7/7/2020.
1 Unit Available
326 E 4th St - 302
326 East 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
696 sqft
Three story mixed use building. First floor is home to BankIowa and Charlie's Angels Photography.
1 Unit Available
Church Row Historic
516 West 6th Street
516 W 6th St, Waterloo, IA
1 Bedroom
$500
2436 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: This first level 1 bedroom apartment is now available. Stove and refrigerator are provided. Section 8 applicable.
1 Unit Available
Walnut
510 Iowa Street
510 Iowa Street, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$550
819 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: This 2 bedroom house is now available. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. No appliances provided.