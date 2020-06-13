Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:25 PM

33 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cedar Falls, IA

Finding an apartment in Cedar Falls that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your...
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
Park at Nine23 Apartments
923 Maplewood Dr, Cedar Falls, IA
1 Bedroom
$760
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1088 sqft
In the heart of the city. Apartments feature private patios or balconies, a washer and dryer in some units, and walk-in closets. Near I-380 and Highway 58. Walk to College Square Mall. On-site bark park.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1802 Franklin Street
1802 Franklin Street, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1364 sqft
Available May 2020. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House for Rent located at 1802 Franklin - Available May 2020. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House for Rent located at 1802 Franklin in Cedar Falls.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7917 University Lower
7917 University Avenue, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$700
910 sqft
Now leasing for May 2020! Great Duplex, Right Next to the Hill! - Looking for your next home for the upcoming school year? Check out this large two bedroom upper level duplex just seconds from campus! The unit has large bedrooms with great closet

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
615 W 9th Street
615 West 9th Street, Cedar Falls, IA
5 Bedrooms
$1,300
2132 sqft
615 W 9th Street Available 07/01/20 Check out our five bed three bath house in Cedar Falls! - NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 7/6/2020.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
250 State Street - 403
250 State Street, Cedar Falls, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A quiet and sunny 1 bed / 1 bath loft with incredible 15-foot vaulted ceilings on the top floor of this brand new four-story multifamily property downtown Cedar Falls.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
300 State Street - 206
300 State Street, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
300 State #206 is a quiet and sunny 2 bed / 1 bath loft on the second floor of this 3-story multifamily property. Modern industrial character with vaulted ceilings, big windows, exposed ductwork and easy-care concrete floors.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
915 W 12th Street
915 West 12th St, Cedar Falls, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1900 sqft
Huge 3 or 4 bedroom, 1 bath single family home with a two car garage on a quite street. Completely remodeled. Has air conditioning. Short drive to University of Northern Iowa. Lots of parking both front and rear of home.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
100 East Second Street, Unit 401
100 E 2nd St, Cedar Falls, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
772 sqft
Much like its sister property 200 State, the one-bedrooms at 100 East Second are marked by minimalistic design (primarily a white and hickory wood palette), high-function eat-in kitchens, and a focus on windows to make the most of stunning downtown

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
515 W. 3rd Street
515 West 3rd Street, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
726 sqft
515 W. 3rd Street Available 06/01/20 Perfect Cedar Falls Location Near Main St.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
517 Spruce Hill Road
517 Spruce Hills Dr, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Newer Duplex near Pinnacle Prairie - Property Id: 3524 Desirable Cedar Falls neighborhood just west of Greenhill Road. Covered rear patio opens to large back yard. Landlord does lawn care and snow removal.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2109 1/2 Olive 1
2109 1/2 Olive St, Cedar Falls, IA
1 Bedroom
$595
2109 1/2 Olive 1 Available 05/19/20 Walk to Class!! One Bedroom One Bath - Located just a short block from UNI, our nice one bed, one bath unit is available to lease until May 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Cedar Falls

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1201 Wallgate Ave.
1201 Wallgate Avenue, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1002 sqft
1201 Wallgate Ave. Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom , 1 bathroom home for rent - Rent:$925.00 Deposit:$925.00 Nice home in Waterloo in a great location on the corner of Wallgate and Janney.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1915 W 4th St
1915 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1560 sqft
1915 W 4th St - 3BR, 1 1/2 BA. Detached 2 stall garage. Fenced in back yard and patio - 1915 W 4th St - 3 BR - 1 1/2 BA - 2 Stall detached garage, Fenced in yard with patio. Front porch. Pet Friendly. Central air.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1222 Cornwall Avenue
1222 Cornwall Avenue, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$895
918 sqft
1222 Cornwall Avenue Available 06/16/20 Great Place in Great Location - There are three bedrooms with one and a half baths, hardwood floors, detached garage, and privacy fence at this West Waterloo home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Common Grounds
1 Unit Available
326 Cutler Street
326 Cutler Street, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$700
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
326 Cutler Street Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home 326 Cutler St Waterloo - This is a Nice Family Home! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home located at 326 Cutler St Waterloo Sliding Doors to Deck on the back of the

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Church Row Historic
1 Unit Available
114 1/2 Allen
114 1/2 Allen St, Waterloo, IA
1 Bedroom
$575
114 1/2 Allen St - Waterloo IA - 1 BR 1 BA - **ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. SECURITY DEPOSIT $300 - 114 1/2 Allen St - Waterloo IA - 1 BR 1 BA - **ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Common Grounds
1 Unit Available
537 Reed
537 Reed Street, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$650
704 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home 537 Reed St Waterloo, IA - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Stall Detached garage off alley Hardwood Flooring in living room and both bedrooms.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
908 W. 6th St
908 West 6th Street, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$650
1246 sqft
FOR RENT- 908 W 6th St *PETS OK* - This 3 bedroom one bathroom home has been recently redone with all new paint and flooring and is conveniently located near laundry facilities and Dollar General and the main bus line in town.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Common Grounds
1 Unit Available
418 Cutler
418 Cutler Street, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$650
669 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home Large Dining/Living Room with Large Windows. Stove and Refrigerator Furnished in kitchen with lots of storage cupboards Washer Dryer Hookups in unfinished basement.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
209 Home Park Boulevard
209 Home Park Boulevard, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1450 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House for Rent located at 209 Home Park - Large 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House for Rent located at 209 Home Park in Waterloo. Double stall detached garage. Stove and fridge included. Fenced in yard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
606 Lafayette - 301
606 Lafayette St, Waterloo, IA
Studio
$1,000
1000 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
**Not Furnished as shown in pictures** Third floor loft unit with great windows. Polished cement floor and a large open floor plan.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
606 Sycamore St - B
606 Sycamore St, Waterloo, IA
Studio
$900
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Newton's Building is one of downtown Waterloo's most historic and well known buildings and is now renovated to include 2 apartments on the second level.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Maples
1 Unit Available
610 Mulberry St - 301
610 Mulberry St, Waterloo, IA
Studio
$1,150
1910 sqft
Newly renovated apartment done by top tier construction! Open loft style unit that can be a home, a live-work space or small office. To apply online please click on the link below and click apply on the right... www.jsadevelopment.managebuilding.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Church Row Historic
1 Unit Available
932 West 3rd Street
932 W 3rd St, Waterloo, IA
4 Bedrooms
$675
3520 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: This 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is located on the second level. Washer and dryer are in the unit. Parking is available next to the building.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Cedar Falls, IA

Finding an apartment in Cedar Falls that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

