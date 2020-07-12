Apartment List
/
IA
/
cedar falls
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:42 PM

32 Apartments for rent in Cedar Falls, IA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cedar Falls apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Park at Nine23 Apartments
923 Maplewood Dr, Cedar Falls, IA
1 Bedroom
$648
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the heart of the city. Apartments feature private patios or balconies, a washer and dryer in some units, and walk-in closets. Near I-380 and Highway 58. Walk to College Square Mall. On-site bark park.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
705 Hearthside Dr
705 Hearthside Drive, Cedar Falls, IA
6 Bedrooms
$2,270
4033 sqft
705 Hearthside Dr Available 08/01/20 705 Hearthside Dr - Spectacular 6 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located within walking distance to Hansen/Holmes schools.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7917 University Lower
7917 University Avenue, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$700
910 sqft
Now leasing for May 2020! Great Duplex, Right Next to the Hill! - Looking for your next home for the upcoming school year? Check out this large two bedroom upper level duplex just seconds from campus! The unit has large bedrooms with great closet

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1802 Franklin Street
1802 Franklin Street, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1364 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House for Rent located at 1802 Franklin - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House for Rent located at 1802 Franklin in Cedar Falls. Conveniently located between Main Street and the Hill! Off Street Parking. Attached deck off back of house.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
300 State Street - 304
300 State Street, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Unit #304 at furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom at 300 State Street. Located on the third (top) floor this unit has a private patio overlooking downtown Cedar Falls.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
250 State Street - 304
250 State Street, Cedar Falls, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
250 State Street is our amenity-packed property, designed with hotel-like lounges and an on-site staff to keep your home life simple so you can enjoy more of downtown.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
2822 Walnut Street
2822 Walnut Street, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1412 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: This 4 bedroom home is now available! It offers a 1-stall garage. A fridge and stove will be provided.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1103 College Street, Unit 1
1103 College Street, Cedar Falls, IA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,540
2500 sqft
This is an amazing place! It has all the whistles and bells. Completely remodeled this year. Has 4 huge bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Tile floors in bath and kitchen. New windows, new carpet and new paint throughout.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
915 W 12th Street
915 West 12th St, Cedar Falls, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1900 sqft
Huge 3 or 4 bedroom, 1 bath single family home with a two car garage on a quite street. Completely remodeled. Has air conditioning. Short drive to University of Northern Iowa. Lots of parking both front and rear of home.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
2416 Olive Street - 3
2416 Olive Street, Cedar Falls, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
UTILITIES INCLUDED. Large 4 bedroom, 1 bath completely remodeled apartment. Has new windows, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. New carpet, paint and tile throughout. Competely new bath. Huge deck off of the back of the apartment.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
721 West 29th Street
721 West 29th Street, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
972 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom house available August 1st, 2020. This house offers a 1-stall garage and a large backyard.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
2609 Olive St 3SE
2609 Olive Street, Cedar Falls, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1726 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2020-2021 school year, look no further.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
2310 College St #3
2310 College Street, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1584 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2020-2021 school year, look no further.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
8001 University Ave
8001 University Avenue, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1652 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2020-2021 school year, look no further.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
2704 College St #3
2704 College Street, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
819 sqft
Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2019-2020 school year, look no further. You can't ask for a better location to College Hill and The University of Northern Iowa.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
515 W. 3rd Street
515 West 3rd Street, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
726 sqft
515 W. 3rd Street Available 06/01/20 Perfect Cedar Falls Location Near Main St.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2109 1/2 Olive 1
2109 1/2 Olive St, Cedar Falls, IA
1 Bedroom
$595
2109 1/2 Olive 1 Available 05/19/20 Walk to Class!! One Bedroom One Bath - Located just a short block from UNI, our nice one bed, one bath unit is available to lease until May 2020.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1015 Tremont Street
1015 Tremont Street, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1522 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: This 4 bedroom home will be available on August 1st, 2020. It offers a 1-stall garage. A fridge and stove will be provided.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5306 Meadowlark Ln
5306 Meadowlark Lane, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2455 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Executive Rental - Property Id: 170179 Executive rental located in one of the best neighborhoods in Cedar Falls, The Meadows.
Results within 5 miles of Cedar Falls
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
4 Units Available
Downtown Waterloo
Income Restricted - Russell Lamson
209 W 5th St, Waterloo, IA
Studio
$524
277 sqft
1 Bedroom
$598
469 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
712 sqft
Near restaurants and downtown shopping. This modern community features lots of onsite amenities including a media learning center, exercise facility, and trash removal services. Updated kitchens and flooring.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Franklin Gateway
113 Lafayette
113 Lafayette Street, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$650
1022 sqft
113 Lafayette Available 08/01/20 113 Lafayette St - Waterloo IA - 2 BR 1 BA *Detached Garage $650/month - 113 Lafayette St - Waterloo IA - 2 BR 1 BA *Detached Garage $650/month Two bedroom one bath house with detached garage.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Riverfront
719 Avon Ave.
719 Avon Avenue, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
2 bedroom home for rent - 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent in Waterloo. Rent:$675 Deposit:$675 Size:750 sq ft Located blocks away from Exchange Park. Fridge and stove included. 1 stall detached garage. Washer and dryer for tenant use.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3215 Hammond Ave
3215 Hammond Avenue, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
Two Bedroom Duplex With Garage - NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 7/7/2020.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2036 Kimball Ave
2036 Kimball Ave, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1894 sqft
2036 Kimball Ave - 2036 Kimball Available 08/01/20 2036 Kimball Ave - Waterloo IA - 2 BR 1 BA Duplex *Great neighborhood! $800/month - 2036 Kimball Ave - Waterloo IA - 2 BR 1 BA - Side by Side Duplex *Great neighborhood! $800/month Nice 2 BR 1 BA
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cedar Falls, IA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cedar Falls apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Cedar Falls 2 BedroomsCedar Falls 3 BedroomsCedar Falls Apartments with Balcony
Cedar Falls Apartments with GarageCedar Falls Apartments with ParkingCedar Falls Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Cedar Falls Dog Friendly ApartmentsCedar Falls Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waterloo, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Northern Iowa