28 Apartments for rent in Cedar Falls, IA with garage

Cedar Falls apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
11 Units Available
11 Units Available
Park at Nine23 Apartments
923 Maplewood Dr, Cedar Falls, IA
1 Bedroom
$760
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1088 sqft
In the heart of the city. Apartments feature private patios or balconies, a washer and dryer in some units, and walk-in closets. Near I-380 and Highway 58. Walk to College Square Mall. On-site bark park.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
705 Hearthside Dr
705 Hearthside Drive, Cedar Falls, IA
6 Bedrooms
$2,270
4033 sqft
705 Hearthside Dr Available 08/01/20 705 Hearthside Dr - Spectacular 6 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located within walking distance to Hansen/Holmes schools.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
615 W 9th Street
615 West 9th Street, Cedar Falls, IA
5 Bedrooms
$1,300
2132 sqft
615 W 9th Street Available 07/01/20 Check out our five bed three bath house in Cedar Falls! - NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 7/6/2020.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
721 West 29th Street
721 West 29th Street, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
972 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom house available August 1st, 2020. This house offers a 1-stall garage and a large backyard.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
250 State Street - 403
250 State Street, Cedar Falls, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A quiet and sunny 1 bed / 1 bath loft with incredible 15-foot vaulted ceilings on the top floor of this brand new four-story multifamily property downtown Cedar Falls.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
300 State Street - 206
300 State Street, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
300 State #206 is a quiet and sunny 2 bed / 1 bath loft on the second floor of this 3-story multifamily property. Modern industrial character with vaulted ceilings, big windows, exposed ductwork and easy-care concrete floors.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1103 College Street, Unit 1
1103 College Street, Cedar Falls, IA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,540
2500 sqft
This is an amazing place! It has all the whistles and bells. Completely remodeled this year. Has 4 huge bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Tile floors in bath and kitchen. New windows, new carpet and new paint throughout.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
915 W 12th Street
915 West 12th St, Cedar Falls, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1900 sqft
Huge 3 or 4 bedroom, 1 bath single family home with a two car garage on a quite street. Completely remodeled. Has air conditioning. Short drive to University of Northern Iowa. Lots of parking both front and rear of home.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1527 Springbrook Drive
1527 Springbrook Drive, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1372 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: 4 bedroom house, available June 1, 2020. This home features an open kitchen, spacious bedrooms, extra living space, and a 2-stall garage.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1522 College Street
1522 College Street, Cedar Falls, IA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2207 sqft
Description: This beautiful 2-story home is now available. This house offers 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a detached 2-stall garage.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2609 Olive St 3SE
2609 Olive Street, Cedar Falls, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1726 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2020-2021 school year, look no further.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
8001 University Ave
8001 University Avenue, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1652 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2020-2021 school year, look no further.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
515 W. 3rd Street
515 West 3rd Street, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
726 sqft
515 W. 3rd Street Available 06/01/20 Perfect Cedar Falls Location Near Main St.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1015 Tremont Street
1015 Tremont Street, Cedar Falls, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1522 sqft
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515 Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com Website: www.epmiowa.com Description: This 4 bedroom home will be available on August 1st, 2020. It offers a 1-stall garage. A fridge and stove will be provided.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1201 Wallgate Ave.
1201 Wallgate Avenue, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1002 sqft
1201 Wallgate Ave. Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom , 1 bathroom home for rent - Rent:$925.00 Deposit:$925.00 Nice home in Waterloo in a great location on the corner of Wallgate and Janney.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1915 W 4th St
1915 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1560 sqft
1915 W 4th St - 3BR, 1 1/2 BA. Detached 2 stall garage. Fenced in back yard and patio - 1915 W 4th St - 3 BR - 1 1/2 BA - 2 Stall detached garage, Fenced in yard with patio. Front porch. Pet Friendly. Central air.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1222 Cornwall Avenue
1222 Cornwall Avenue, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$895
918 sqft
1222 Cornwall Avenue Available 06/16/20 Great Place in Great Location - There are three bedrooms with one and a half baths, hardwood floors, detached garage, and privacy fence at this West Waterloo home.

Common Grounds
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
326 Cutler Street
326 Cutler Street, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$700
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
326 Cutler Street Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home 326 Cutler St Waterloo - This is a Nice Family Home! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home located at 326 Cutler St Waterloo Sliding Doors to Deck on the back of the

Common Grounds
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
537 Reed
537 Reed Street, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$650
704 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home 537 Reed St Waterloo, IA - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Stall Detached garage off alley Hardwood Flooring in living room and both bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3215 Hammond Ave
3215 Hammond Avenue, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
3215 Hammond Ave Available 07/07/20 Two Bedroom Duplex With Garage - NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 7/7/2020.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
209 Home Park Boulevard
209 Home Park Boulevard, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1450 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House for Rent located at 209 Home Park - Large 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House for Rent located at 209 Home Park in Waterloo. Double stall detached garage. Stove and fridge included. Fenced in yard.

Church Row Historic
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
522 Baltimore St.
522 Baltimore Street, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1344 sqft
3 bed, 1.5 bath home for rent - 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home for rent in Waterloo. Rooms are spacious! 1/2 bath on main level. Fridge and stove included. Unfinished basement and attic for extra storage space.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1117 Evergreen Ave
1117 Evergreen Avenue, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1224 sqft
1117 Evergreen, Waterloo - 3 BR, 1 BA - Fenced in yard with detached garage. Central Air. - 1117 Evergreen, Waterloo - 3 BR, 1 BA - Fenced in yard with detached garage. Central Air.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
541 E. Main St.
541 East Main Street, Denver, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
2016 sqft
4 bed, 2 bath home for rent in Denver, Ia - Spacious 2-story, 4 great sized bedrooms, 2 bathroom home for rent in Denver. 1 bedroom and bathroom on main level. Fridge and stove included.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Cedar Falls, IA

Cedar Falls apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

